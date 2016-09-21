* Soybeans dip after Tuesday's 1.8-pct rally to 1-month top
* Chicago corn falls 0.4 pct, wheat gives up 0.5 pct
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Chicago soybeans fell for the
first time in five sessions on Wednesday, with the market taking
a breather after climbing to a one-month high in the last
session on concerns over rains delaying the U.S. harvest.
Corn gave up 0.4 percent after a 1-percent gain on Tuesday,
while wheat eased to snap three sessions of gains.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
had declined 0.3 percent to $9.86-1/2 a bushel by 0321
GMT, having hit its highest since Aug. 25 at $9.94 a bushel.
Corn lost 0.4 percent to $3.39 a bushel and wheat
dropped 0.5 percent to $4.04 a bushel.
"Rains are resulting in harvest delays for soybeans in the
U.S. Midwest and old-crop inventories are tight. If the harvest
keeps getting delayed, there could be problems with deliveries,"
said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe
Generale.
"For corn, we do not see immediate bullish factors. Planting
in Brazil is progressing well but we are keeping a close watch
on the La Nina weather pattern which has the potential to bring
dryness over South America."
Strong soybean demand is providing additional support.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that
exporters had sold another 110,000 tonnes of soybeans to China
for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing year.
The USDA said after the market close on Monday that 9
percent of U.S. corn had been harvested as of Sunday, down from
the five-year average of 12 percent for this time of the year
and analyst estimates of 11 percent.
The agency said 4 percent of U.S. soybeans had been
harvested, down slightly from 5 percent on average.
In the wheat market, focus is turning to Indian demand.
Indian importers have purchased around 76,000 tonnes of
Ukrainian-origin wheat in the past couple of weeks as India
steps up purchases after two years of poor output.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Tuesday. They were also net buyers of
soymeal and soyoil, traders said.
Grains prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 404.00 -2.00 -0.49% +0.00% 415.95 70
CBOT corn 339.00 -1.50 -0.44% +0.52% 333.37 71
CBOT soy 986.50 -3.25 -0.33% +1.44% 977.98 56
CBOT rice 9.82 -$0.07 -0.76% +0.61% $9.83 64
WTI crude 44.86 $0.81 +1.84% +3.60% $45.51 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.000 -0.04% -0.23%
USD/AUD 0.7555 0.000 -0.01% +0.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)