SYDNEY, Sept 23 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Friday, extending losses into a third consecutive session,
although the oilseed was still on track for a weekly gain of
nearly 1 percent as concerns over potential harvest delays
supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade up nearly 1 percent for the week, recouping half of
the losses from the previous week.
* The most active corn futures down nearly 0.5 percent
for the week, the second consecutive weekly loss.
* The most active wheat futures was little changed for
the week.
* Expectations for rain that could slow harvest in key
soybean growing support prices.
* The soybean harvest is less advanced than that of corn,
making the oilseed more sensitive to heavy rains.
* Egypt has reversed its controversial zero-tolerance policy
on the common grains fungus ergot, the government said on
Wednesday, backtracking on an import regulation that had all but
blocked its access to global wheat.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar gained in Asian trading on Friday but was on
track to end a tumultuous week with losses after the Federal
Reserve trimmed its long-term interest rate expectations and the
Bank of Japan rebooted its monetary policy framework.
* Oil prices rallied again on Thursday, boosted for a second
day by U.S. government data that showed a surprising crude
inventory drop, but crude futures pared gains as traders worried
that OPEC was not nearing an agreement to reduce a global glut.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, with big tech names
leading broad gains, building on strength from a day earlier
that was fuelled by the Federal Reserve's decision to stand pat
on interest rates.
0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Sept
0700 France Markit services PMI flash Sept
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Sept
0730 Germany Markit services PMI flash Sept
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Sept
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI flash Sept
1345 US Markit manufacturing PMI flash Sept
Grains
prices at
0132 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 403. -2.5 -0.6 -0.7 414. 61
whea 00 0 2% 4% 78
t
CBOT 335. -1.0 -0.3 -1.4 333. 59
corn 75 0 0% 0% 49
CBOT 972. -4.0 -0.4 -1.7 977. 45
soy 50 0 1% 4% 29
CBOT 9.66 $0.0 +0.0 -2.3 $9.8 49
rice 0 0% 7% 3
WTI 45.8 -$0. -1.0 +1.0 $45. 58
crud 3 49 6% 8% 75
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.2 +0.4
/dlr 20 03 6% 4%
USD/ 0.76 0.01 +1.3 +1.9
AUD 36 0 7% 8%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)