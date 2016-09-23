* Corn slides as U.S. farmers gather record crop
* Chicago wheat falls on competition from cheaper rivals
* China slaps anti-dumping duties on U.S. DDGs
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Chicago corn slid for a third
consecutive session on Friday as U.S. farmers made progress in
gathering an all-time high crop after rains disrupted harvest
last week.
Wheat slid for a second session with U.S. shipments facing
competition from cheaper producers in the Black Sea region.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract gave
up 0.4 percent to $3.35-1/2 a bushel by 0251 GMT, while wheat
slid 0.6 percent to $4.03-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $9.72 a bushel.
"More rain is a problem for corn but farmers are making
progress with a window of dry weather they had," said Phin
Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
"Black Sea wheat is cheap, very hard for U.S. to compete at
those levels, probably there is more downside to wheat."
For the week, corn is down about half a percent, its second
straight weekly loss, and soybeans are up 0.6 percent, recouping
some of previous week's drop. Wheat is little changed.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and wheat
futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of soybeans.
U.S. farmers have made some progress across the Midwest in
harvesting what is expected to be record large corn crop.
Still, expectations for rains in the days ahead could slow
harvest in key corn and soybean growing areas.
The soybean harvest is less advanced than that of corn,
making the oilseed more sensitive to heavy rains.
In news which could have a bearish impact on corn prices,
China on Friday slapped anti-dumping duties on U.S. distillers'
dried grains (DDGs) shipped by some of the biggest suppliers of
the animal feed ingredient, including Louis Dreyfus and Archer
Daniels Midland.
China is the world's top buyer of DDGS, a by-product of corn
ethanol that is used by feed mills as a substitute for corn and
soymeal. China imports almost all of its needs from the United
States, the largest exporter.
Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities bought
240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Thursday in a tender, its
first successful purchase since abolishing a "zero ergot fungus"
rule that had halted its previous three tenders.
Export prospects for U.S. wheat remained dim with no U.S.
supplies offered in the Egyptian tender.
Grains prices at 0251 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 403.25 -2.25 -0.55% -1.10% 413.77 62
CBOT corn 335.50 -1.25 -0.37% -1.32% 333.65 59
CBOT soy 972.00 -4.50 -0.46% -0.36% 977.03 45
CBOT rice 9.66 -$0.01 -0.05% -0.21% $9.84 48
WTI crude 45.81 -$0.51 -1.10% +1.04% $45.75 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.12%
USD/AUD 0.7634 -0.001 -0.10% +0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel
Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)