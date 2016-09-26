SYDNEY, Sept 26 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday recovering from a 10-day low hit earlier in the session as bumper harvests and favourable harvesting weather forecasts weighed on the oilseed. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.13 percent to $9.56-1/4 a bushel, having earlier hit a session low of $9.49-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since September 16. Soybeans closed down 2.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.22 percent to $3.35-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.31 percent to$4.06 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Friday. * China on Friday slapped anti-dumping duties on a U.S. animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains (DDGS) amid an intensifying spat between the world's two largest economies over agricultural trade which totaled over $20 billion last year. * India has cut import taxes on wheat, crude palm oil and refined vegetable oils, a finance ministry order showed on Friday, as part of efforts to curb food inflation. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wobbled against the yen and euro on early on Monday, cautiously held in a narrow range ahead of the impending first debate between U.S. presidential candidates that could determine the currency's near-term direction. * Oil prices tumbled 4 percent on Friday on signs Saudi Arabia and arch rival Iran were making little progress in achieving preliminary agreement ahead of talks by major crude exporters next week aimed at freezing production. Grains prices at 0115 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 406. 1.25 +0.3 +0.1 412. 65 whea 00 1% 2% 60 t CBOT 335. -0.7 -0.2 -0.3 333. 58 corn 75 5 2% 0% 78 CBOT 956. 1.25 +0.1 -2.0 975. 37 soy 25 3% 7% 61 CBOT 9.65 -$0. -0.0 -0.1 $9.8 47 rice 01 5% 6% 4 WTI 44.8 $0.4 +0.9 -3.0 $45. 50 crud 9 1 2% 9% 72 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.1 +0.2 /dlr 24 01 2% 5% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.0 -0.2 AUD 24 1 8% 4% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)