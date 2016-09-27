SYDNEY, Sept 27 U.S. soybean prices rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the pace of harvesting was behind analyst expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.34 percent to $9.48-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures advanced 0.1 percent to $3.29-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.13 percent to $3.96-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.2 percent on Monday. * The USDA said the corn harvest was 15 percent complete and the soybean harvest 10 percent complete. Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated the corn harvest at 17 percent complete and soybeans 11 percent harvested. * Heavy showers in recent days waterlogged fields in parts of northern Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Rivers flooded in parts of Iowa, forcing corn and soy processors to shut down in Cedar Rapids, while at least three locks on the Mississippi River were expected to close. * Russian wheat export prices rose last week for the first time since mid-August, buoyed by demand from Egypt after it dropped its policy of not importing wheat containing the ergot fungus, agricultural consultancy IKAR said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the back foot and the safe-haven yen was buoyant as caution gripped the market ahead of the closely-watched U.S. presidential debate. * Crude futures slipped in Asian trade on Tuesday as investors took profits after prices climbed more than 3 percent in the previous session. * Wall Street fell on Monday as Deutsche Bank weighed on financials. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices Aug 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Jul 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Sep 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Sep Grains prices at 0111 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 396. 0.50 +0.1 -2.0 410. 47 whea 50 3% 4% 75 t CBOT 329. 0.25 +0.0 -2.1 333. 44 corn 25 8% 5% 29 CBOT 948. 3.25 +0.3 -0.6 973. 33 soy 50 4% 8% 22 CBOT 9.70 $0.0 +0.2 +0.4 $9.8 52 rice 3 6% 1% 4 WTI 45.5 -$0. -0.7 +2.4 $45. 53 crud 7 36 8% 5% 75 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.0 +0.2 /dlr 25 001 7% 0% USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.0 +0.1 AUD 29 01 9% 4% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham)