SYDNEY, Sept 28 U.S. wheat futures rose for a second session on Wednesday as heavy rains across a key growing region in Australia will likely curb production in the world's No.4 exporter, although ample global supplies capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.12 percent to $4.04-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Tuesday. * The most active soybean futures were down 0.4 percent at $9.48-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.8 percent the day before. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.31-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.842 percent in the previous session. * More showers were predicted later this week in eastern Australia after near-record rain earlier in September, and the excess moisture would likely add to crop losses in the part of country that typically produces high-protein wheat. * U.S. corn and soybean harvests were advancing slightly slower than average, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed late on Monday. * The USDA earlier on Tuesday said China had bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans within the past 24 hours. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected USDA on Friday to report U.S. stockpiles of wheat, corn and soybeans as of Sept. 1 above levels at the same time in 2015. MARKET NEWS * The yen flirted with one-month highs on Wednesday, recovering from losses following Tuesday's U.S. presidential debate, and the euro retreated on concerns over the health of the European financial system. * Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, after sharp losses in the previous session, as industry data showed a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks, although worries over a lack of agreement among producers to curb output kept a lid on gains. * Consumer and technology stocks, including Amazon, led gains on Wall Street on Tuesday, while a perceived win by Democrat Hillary Clinton in Monday's first presidential debate gave broader support to equities. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct 0645 France Consumer confidence Sep 1230 U.S. Durable goods Aug Grains prices at 0137 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 404. 0.50 +0.1 -0.0 411. 57 whea 50 2% 6% 02 t CBOT 331. 0.00 +0.0 -1.4 333. 48 corn 75 0% 1% 38 CBOT 948. -3.7 -0.3 -0.6 973. 35 soy 75 5 9% 5% 23 CBOT 9.72 -$0. -0.6 +0.6 $9.8 51 rice 06 6% 7% 2 WTI 44.6 $0.0 +0.0 -2.7 $45. 46 crud 9 2 4% 0% 66 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.3 -0.1 /dlr 21 004 7% 0% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.4 +0.7 AUD 72 4 7% 1% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham)