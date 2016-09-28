SYDNEY, Sept 28 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
second session on Wednesday as heavy rains across a key growing
region in Australia will likely curb production in the world's
No.4 exporter, although ample global supplies capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.12 percent to $4.04-1/4 a bushel, having
closed up 2.1 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active soybean futures were down 0.4
percent at $9.48-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.8 percent the day
before.
* The most active corn futures were unchanged at
$3.31-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.842 percent in the previous
session.
* More showers were predicted later this week in eastern
Australia after near-record rain earlier in September, and the
excess moisture would likely add to crop losses in the part of
country that typically produces high-protein wheat.
* U.S. corn and soybean harvests were advancing slightly
slower than average, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed
late on Monday.
* The USDA earlier on Tuesday said China had bought 120,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans within the past 24 hours.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expected USDA on Friday to
report U.S. stockpiles of wheat, corn and soybeans as of Sept. 1
above levels at the same time in 2015.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen flirted with one-month highs on Wednesday,
recovering from losses following Tuesday's U.S. presidential
debate, and the euro retreated on concerns over the health of
the European financial system.
* Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, after sharp losses in
the previous session, as industry data showed a surprise draw in
U.S. crude stocks, although worries over a lack of agreement
among producers to curb output kept a lid on gains.
* Consumer and technology stocks, including Amazon, led
gains on Wall Street on Tuesday, while a perceived win by
Democrat Hillary Clinton in Monday's first presidential debate
gave broader support to equities.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Oct
0645 France Consumer confidence Sep
1230 U.S. Durable goods Aug
Grains
prices at
0137 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 404. 0.50 +0.1 -0.0 411. 57
whea 50 2% 6% 02
t
CBOT 331. 0.00 +0.0 -1.4 333. 48
corn 75 0% 1% 38
CBOT 948. -3.7 -0.3 -0.6 973. 35
soy 75 5 9% 5% 23
CBOT 9.72 -$0. -0.6 +0.6 $9.8 51
rice 06 6% 7% 2
WTI 44.6 $0.0 +0.0 -2.7 $45. 46
crud 9 2 4% 0% 66
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.3 -0.1
/dlr 21 004 7% 0%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.4 +0.7
AUD 72 4 7% 1%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham)