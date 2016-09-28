* Soybeans fall for 3 out of 4 sessions on harvest hopes
* Wheat up for 2nd day on exports demand for U.S. shipments
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Chicago soybean futures eased
on Wednesday, falling for three out of four sessions on
expectations dry weather in the days ahead will boost U.S.
harvest which has been hit by heavy rains.
Wheat rose, adding to Tuesday's more than two percent rally,
with the market underpinned by demand for U.S. shipments at
current prices and rains threatening the Australian crop.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
lost 0.3 percent to $9.49-1/2 a bushel by 0357 GMT, after
gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
Wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.05-1/4 a bushel and corn
was unchanged at $3.31-3/4 a bushel.
"The US soybean harvest is currently running a little behind
schedule, but progress should improve with some drier weather
this week," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy
at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
U.S. corn and soybean harvests have been advancing slightly
slower than average, USDA data showed on Monday.
In wheat, the market is expecting U.S. exports of the grain
to bounce back at current prices.
"U.S. export inspections of wheat were strong again last
week," said Gorey. "Season 2016 exports are well higher than the
disappointing sales in 2014 and 2015."
There was additional support for the wheat market with
Australian wheat output likely to fall short of official
estimates of near record volumes as heavy rains exacerbate
recent damage to the crop.
More showers were predicted later this week in eastern
Australia after near-record rain earlier in September, and the
excess moisture would likely add to crop loss in the part of
country that typically produces high-protein wheat.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Tuesday. They also were net buyers of
soymeal and net sellers of soyoil.
Grains prices at 0357 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 405.25 1.25 +0.31% +2.34% 409.73 58
CBOT corn 331.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.84% 333.19 48
CBOT soy 949.50 -3.00 -0.31% +0.45% 971.43 35
CBOT rice 9.72 -$0.06 -0.66% +0.41% $9.80 51
WTI crude 44.65 -$0.02 -0.04% -2.79% $45.66 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.000 -0.02% -0.37%
USD/AUD 0.7670 0.000 +0.05% +0.45%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)