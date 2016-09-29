SYDNEY, Sept 29 U.S. soybean rose 1 percent on Thursday,
drawing support from strong export demand, though forecasts for ideal
harvesting weather provided a ceiling to gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.93 percent to $9.54-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.74 percent
on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.46 percent to $3.30-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.75 percent in the previous session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.12 percent to $4.02-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.18 percent on Wednesday.
* U.S. corn and soybean harvests have been advancing slightly slower
than average, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data showed on
Monday. But fields are expected to dry out in the coming days in the
Midwest grain belts.
* Australia's east coast will likely see wetter conditions than usual
for the rest of 2016, stoking fears of wheat production losses in the
world's No. 4 exporter of the grain.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity-linked currencies held firm on Thursday after OPEC agreed
to cut oil output in the first such deal since 2008, boosting oil prices
sharply.
* Oil futures extended gains on Thursday after rising nearly 6 percent
the day before on a surprise move by OPEC to curb crude output.
* Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after an OPEC agreement to
limit crude output fueled a rally in oil and more than offset nervousness
about a tight race for the U.S. presidency.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Sep
0900 Euro zone Business climate Sep
1200 Germany Consumer prices Sep
1230 U.S. Wholesale inventory Aug
1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Aug
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 403.75 0.50 +0.12% +1.96% 409.68 55
CBOT corn 330.75 1.50 +0.46% +0.53% 333.16 46
CBOT soy 954.25 8.75 +0.93% +0.95% 971.58 41
CBOT rice 9.67 -$0.07 -0.72% -0.05% $9.80 47
WTI crude 47.30 $0.25 +0.53% +5.89% $45.75 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.122 -$0.003 -0.26% +0.02%
USD/AUD 0.7703 0.007 +0.88% +1.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US
cents/bushel.
Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)