SYDNEY, Sept 29 U.S. soybean rose 1 percent on Thursday, drawing support from strong export demand, though forecasts for ideal harvesting weather provided a ceiling to gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.93 percent to $9.54-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.74 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.46 percent to $3.30-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.75 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.12 percent to $4.02-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.18 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. corn and soybean harvests have been advancing slightly slower than average, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data showed on Monday. But fields are expected to dry out in the coming days in the Midwest grain belts. * Australia's east coast will likely see wetter conditions than usual for the rest of 2016, stoking fears of wheat production losses in the world's No. 4 exporter of the grain. MARKET NEWS * Commodity-linked currencies held firm on Thursday after OPEC agreed to cut oil output in the first such deal since 2008, boosting oil prices sharply. * Oil futures extended gains on Thursday after rising nearly 6 percent the day before on a surprise move by OPEC to curb crude output. * Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after an OPEC agreement to limit crude output fueled a rally in oil and more than offset nervousness about a tight race for the U.S. presidency. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Sep 0900 Euro zone Business climate Sep 1200 Germany Consumer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Wholesale inventory Aug 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q2 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Aug Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 403.75 0.50 +0.12% +1.96% 409.68 55 CBOT corn 330.75 1.50 +0.46% +0.53% 333.16 46 CBOT soy 954.25 8.75 +0.93% +0.95% 971.58 41 CBOT rice 9.67 -$0.07 -0.72% -0.05% $9.80 47 WTI crude 47.30 $0.25 +0.53% +5.89% $45.75 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.122 -$0.003 -0.26% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.7703 0.007 +0.88% +1.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)