SYDNEY, Sept 30 U.S. wheat futures held steady on Friday, but was poised to record its first monthly rise in five months as fears over Australian production - the world's No. 4 exporter - encouraged hopes for stronger demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up nearly 3 percent for the month, the first monthly rise in five months. * The most active soybean futures up 0.5 percent for the month, the first monthly rise in three months. * The most active corn futures up 4 percent for the month, the first monthly rise in four months. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected USDA at midday (1600 GMT) on Friday to show stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat as of Sept. 1 larger than at the same time in 2015. * USDA on Thursday morning reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1,692,900 tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations for 1.1 million to 1.3 million. * USDA on Thursday morning said that exporters reported the sale of another 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing year. That followed announcements of other deals with the world's top buyer of the oilseed earlier this week. * USDA said export sales of corn totalled just 575,000 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations for 750,000 to 950,000 tonnes. The bearish figure hung over the corn market throughout the trading day. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Sep 0600 Germany Retail sales Aug 0900 Euro zone Inflation flash Sep 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Aug 1230 U.S. Personal income Aug 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Sep Grains prices at 0058 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 399. 0.25 +0.0 -1.1 408. 48 whea 25 6% 8% 10 t CBOT 329. -0.2 -0.0 -0.8 332. 42 corn 00 5 8% 3% 75 CBOT 948. -2.2 -0.2 -0.4 969. 36 soy 00 5 4% 7% 03 CBOT 9.78 $0.0 +0.0 -0.0 $9.7 51 rice 1 5% 5% 9 WTI 47.7 -$0. -0.1 +1.4 $45. 63 crud 4 09 9% 7% 76 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.1 -0.0 /dlr 21 002 3% 7% USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.1 -0.9 AUD 21 01 6% 0% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)