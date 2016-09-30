* Soybeans ease, poised for decline of 3.5 pct in 3 weeks * Higher-than-expected yield prospects weigh on soybeans * Wheat set for biggest weekly decline since early September (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Chicago soybeans eased on Friday, set for a third week of decline on prospects for higher yields than estimated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, although strong demand kept a floor under the market. Also struggling with abundant supplies, the wheat market is facing its biggest weekly loss in almost a month. Corn is headed for a third consecutive down week as well. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract has lost almost 1 percent this week, corn 2.4 percent, and wheat 1.5 percent. Investors in grain and oilseed markets were squaring positions ahead of the USDA's quarterly stocks report due later in the day, and that also dragged on prices. "Based on 1 June, 2016, stocks and June-August exports and crush data, we estimate that U.S. soybean stocks as of 1 September, 2016, should be higher than market expectations, while corn and wheat stocks are likely to be near market expectations," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA report to show stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat as of Sept. 1 larger than at the same time last year. For the month, corn is up four percent after three months of losses, wheat has added 2.8 percent in its first gain in five months, and soybeans look to close September little changed. Support for the soybean market is stemming from strong demand. The USDA on Thursday morning reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1.7 million tonnes, topping expectations for 1.1 million to 1.3 million tonnes. The USDA said exporters reported the sale of another 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing year, and that followed earlier announcements this week of other deals with the world's top buyer of the oilseed. The agency also said export sales of corn totalled just 575,000 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations for 750,000 to 950,000 tonnes. In bearish news, Russia's winter grain-sowing campaign for the 2017 crop has benefited from good weather so far this autumn, analysts said on Thursday, improving chances it could have a bumper harvest for a fourth year running. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat and corn futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of soybeans and soyoil. They also were net sellers of soymeal. Grains prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 399.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.05% 406.49 48 CBOT corn 328.50 -0.75 -0.23% -0.23% 332.31 41 CBOT soy 945.75 -4.50 -0.47% +0.03% 966.81 35 CBOT rice 9.85 $0.08 +0.82% +1.13% $9.77 57 WTI crude 47.57 -$0.26 -0.54% +1.11% $45.75 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.7622 -0.001 -0.14% -0.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)