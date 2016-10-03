SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday, with prices underpinned by lower-than-expected inventories in the United States due to strong demand from animal feed makers. Wheat lost ground as an amply supplied global market kept a lid on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn prices rose after the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a quarterly crop report on Friday said 1.738 billion bushels of corn were in storage as of Sept. 1. * That was below what analysts had expected on average, indicating that livestock producers had fed more corn to their animals than anticipated. * The agency further fuelled ideas that livestock producers had stuck with corn as feed, instead of switching to wheat, by reporting that 2.527 billion bushels of wheat were in storage at the start of the month. That topped analyst expectations. * Still, the rally in corn futures is expected to be capped as a record-sized harvest this autumn adds to supplies. * Some traders and analysts had projected that wheat feeding would increase in the past quarter because prices were under pressure from massive global supplies. * A surprise cut in the government's forecast for the 2016 spring wheat harvest in the United States has fanned concerns supplies will be tight this season, buoying prices for the top-quality grain and boosting its premium to lesser grades of wheat. * The USDA on Friday lowered its estimate of U.S. spring wheat output, excluding durum, to 534 million bushels from 571 million previously. The average estimate among analysts surveyed by Reuters was for 570 million bushels. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares began the new quarter cautiously firmer on Monday, while sterling took a spill as Britain set a March deadline to start divorce proceedings from the European Union. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Sep 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Sep 1400 U.S. Construction spending Aug 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Sep Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 399.75 -2.25 -0.56% +0.19% 405.02 50 CBOT corn 338.25 1.50 +0.45% +2.73% 332.40 63 CBOT soy 956.25 2.25 +0.24% +0.63% 965.48 43 CBOT rice 9.91 $0.02 +0.20% +1.38% $9.76 62 WTI crude 47.85 -$0.39 -0.81% +0.04% $45.75 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.7646 -0.001 -0.10% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)