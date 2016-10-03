* Corn hits highest since September 23 on lower stocks * Wheat eases on ample wold supplies, soybean tick up (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Monday, climbing to a one-week high as the market was underpinned by lower-than-expected inventories in the United States due to strong demand from animal feed makers. Wheat lost ground as an amply supplied global market kept a lid on prices. The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active corn contract rose as much as 0.5 percent to $3.38-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Sept. 23. Wheat gave up 0.6 percent to $$3.99-1/2 a bushel and soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.56-1/4 a bushel. "There is short-term bullish in the market due to U.S. Midwest supply-demand situation," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "But the upside is limited as harvest of record U.S. crop will boost supplies." Corn prices rose after the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a quarterly crop report on Friday said 1.738 billion bushels of corn were in storage as of Sept. 1. That was below the amount analysts had expected on average, indicating that livestock producers had fed more corn to their animals than anticipated. The agency further fuelled ideas that livestock producers had stuck with corn as feed, instead of switching to wheat, by reporting that 2.527 billion bushels of wheat were in storage at the start of the month. That topped analyst expectations. Still, the rally in corn futures is expected to be capped as a record-sized harvest this autumn adds to supplies. Some traders and analysts had projected that wheat feeding would increase in the past quarter because prices were under pressure from massive global supplies. A surprise cut in the government's forecast for the 2016 spring wheat harvest in the United States has fanned concerns supplies will be tight this season, buoying prices for the top-quality grain and boosting its premium to lesser grades of wheat. The USDA on Friday lowered its estimate of U.S. spring wheat output, excluding durum, to 534 million bushels from 571 million previously. The average estimate among analysts surveyed by Reuters was for 570 million bushels. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 399.50 -2.50 -0.62% +0.13% 405.01 49 CBOT corn 337.50 0.75 +0.22% +2.51% 332.38 61 CBOT soy 956.25 2.25 +0.24% +0.63% 965.48 43 CBOT rice 9.91 $0.02 +0.20% +1.38% $9.76 62 WTI crude 47.97 -$0.27 -0.56% +0.29% $45.75 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.7653 0.000 -0.01% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)