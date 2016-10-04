SYDNEY, Oct 4 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, though prices lingered near more than a two-month high touched in the previous session, as harvest delays underpinned prices, already supported by lower-than-expected U.S. inventories. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $3.45-3/4 a bushel, having gained 2.75 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.47-3/4 a bushel - the highest since July 21. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.21 percent to $9.71-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 2 percent on Monday when prices hit a 10-day high. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $3.95-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Monday. * USDA pegged the corn and soybean harvest at 24 percent and 26 percent complete respectively as of Sunday, slightly below analysts' expectations. * The USDA last week pegged U.S. wheat stocks as of Sept. 1 at their highest since 1987, while corn supplies were smaller than expected. * On Monday, the USDA reported increases in export inspections for corn and soybeans from the previous week, with a drop for wheat. * The European Commission on Monday slashed its estimate of this year's European Union maize harvest for the second month in a row. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Aug 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Sep Grains prices at 0028 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 395. 0.25 +0.0 -1.5 403. 44 whea 75 6% 5% 56 t CBOT 345. -0.2 -0.0 +2.6 332. 70 corn 75 5 7% 7% 77 CBOT 971. -1.7 -0.1 +1.8 964. 54 soy 25 5 8% 1% 55 CBOT 10.0 $0.0 +0.0 +3.0 $9.7 70 rice 7 0 0% 2% 7 WTI 48.6 -$0. -0.3 +0.8 $45. 67 crud 3 18 7% 1% 84 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 -0.0 -0.3 /dlr 20 00 4% 0% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.0 +0.2 AUD 74 0 5% 6% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)