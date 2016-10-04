* Harvest progress caps 3-day rally in Chicago soybeans * Farmers harvest 26 pct of US soybeans, up from 10 pct a week ago * Corn dips from 10-1/2 week top, wheat falls on ample supply (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Chicago soybean prices edged lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-session rally and easing from their highest in more than a week as a pick up in the pace of U.S. harvesting kept a lid on the market. Corn slid from its highest since late July, while wheat fell for a second day with pressure from plentiful global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract fell 0.3 percent to $9.70 a bushel by 0240 GMT, having firmed about 2 percent on Monday when prices hit their highest since Sept. 23. Corn gave up 0.1 percent to $3.45-1/2 a bushel, having advanced about 2.5 percent in the previous session to its highest since July 21. Wheat fell 0.1 percent to $3.95 a bushel, having closed down around 1.5 percent on Monday. "U.S. soybean conditions remain excellent and around a quarter of the crop has been harvested so far - significantly slower than last year, but not too far behind the five-year average pace," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Progress should speed up this week with some drier weather in the eastern Midwest." U.S. farmers have finished harvesting 26 pct of the soybean crop, sharply higher than 10 pct a week ago and near the five-year average pace of 27 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday. Meanwhile, 24 percent of the crop has been gathered, up from 15 pct a week ago and slightly below the five-year average of 27 percent. In news which could support the soybean market, Argentina will not reduce export taxes this year or in 2017 as previously announced and will instead reduce the tax by 0.5 percentage points per month from January 2018 to December 2019, President Mauricio Macri said on Monday. That could prompt farmers to plant other crops at the expense of beans in the upcoming season, underpinning prices of the oilseed. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone said on Monday it raised its estimate of the average U.S. 2016 soybean yield to a record 52.5 bushels per acre (bpa), from 50.1 in its previous monthly report. The firm raised its soybean production estimate to 4.357 billion bushels from 4.163 billion last month. The USDA last week pegged U.S. wheat stocks as of Sept. 1 at their highest since 1987, while corn supplies were smaller than expected. Grains prices at 0240 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 395.00 -0.50 -0.13% -1.00% 404.86 43 CBOT corn 345.50 -0.50 -0.14% +4.94% 332.64 70 CBOT soy 970.00 -3.00 -0.31% +2.08% 965.93 53 CBOT rice 10.06 $0.00 -0.05% +2.97% $9.77 69 WTI crude 48.55 -$0.26 -0.53% +0.64% $45.83 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 -$0.004 -0.36% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.7666 0.001 +0.16% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)