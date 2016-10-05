SYDNEY, Oct 5 U.S. soybean prices edged lower on Wednesday to extend losses into a second session, hit by expectations of bumper supply. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.1 percent to $9.62-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.48 a bushel, after gaining 0.65 percent in the previous session when they marked their highest since July 20 at $3.49. * The most active wheat futures were unchanged at $3.95-1/2 a bushel, having closed steady on Tuesday. * The U.S. soybean harvest was 26 percent complete as of Sunday, ahead of the trade estimates' average of 25 percent but behind the five-year average of 27 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said. * The USDA also said 74 percent of U.S. soybeans were in good or excellent shape, up 1 percentage point from a week ago. * INTL FCStone raised its estimate of the average U.S. 2016 soybean yield to a record 52.5 bushels per acre (bpa), from 50.1 in its previous monthly report. * U.S. soybean export prospects were boosted by news that Argentina will not reduce export taxes this year or next as previously promised. * The USDA said the U.S. corn harvest was 24 percent complete by Sunday, behind the trade estimates' average of 25 percent and the five-year average of 27 percent. * The U.S. winter wheat crop was 43 percent planted, behind the five-year average of 45 percent and analysts' average expectation of 47 percent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near a two-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, lifted by hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official and a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields. * Oil prices rose in early trading on Wednesday after a report that U.S. fuel inventories may have fallen for a fifth straight week, but contracts remained near the $50 marker where many traders currently see fair value for crude. * U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors fretted about Britain's exit from the European Union and the prospect of a Fed interest rate hike in coming months. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0750 France Markit services PMI Sep 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Sep 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Sep 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Aug 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Sep 1230 U.S. International trade Aug 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Sep Grains prices at 0102 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 395. 0.00 +0.0 -1.6 403. 40 whea 50 0% 2% 55 t CBOT 348. -0.2 -0.0 +3.3 332. 72 corn 00 5 7% 4% 84 CBOT 962. -1.0 -0.1 +0.8 964. 50 soy 50 0 0% 9% 26 CBOT 10.0 -$0. -0.1 +2.0 $9.7 71 rice 9 01 0% 2% 5 WTI 49.1 $0.4 +0.9 +0.7 $45. 69 crud 6 7 7% 2% 87 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 -0.0 -0.2 /dlr 21 00 1% 7% USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.6 -0.4 AUD 20 05 5% 4% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)