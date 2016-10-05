* Corn falls, ample global supply in focus * Soybeans nearly unchanged as U.S. harvest advances * Wheat steady for second straight session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 5 U.S. corn edged lower for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday on ample global supply, retreating from its highest in more than two months touched the day before. Soybeans were little changed after closing down 1 percent in the previous session, while wheat was steady. The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.14 percent to $3.47-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.65 percent in the last session. Prices on Tuesday hit their highest since July 20 at $3.49 a bushel. Analysts said bumper global corn supplies were weighing on prices, while moves by Argentina to delay a proposed tax cut was adding support. "Weather permitting, South America is also looking like it will add to existing supply pressures," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Brazil's farmers will respond to very high local prices by planting more corn and Argentina's maintenance of its current soybean export tax regime until 2018/19 will likely encourage more corn production." Argentina will not reduce soy export taxes this year or in 2017 as previously announced, President Mauricio Macri said on Monday. Gains were checked by an advancing U.S. harvest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn harvest was 24 percent complete by Sunday, behind the trade estimates' average of 25 percent and the five-year average of 27 percent. The most active soybean futures were little changed at $9.63 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday. Analysts said an advancing U.S. harvest and expectations for less Argentina exports continued to support the oilseed. The U.S. soybean harvest was 26 percent complete as of Sunday, ahead of the trade estimates' average of 25 percent but behind the five-year average of 27 percent, the USDA said. The USDA also said 74 percent of U.S. soybeans were in good or excellent shape, up 1 percentage point from a week ago. The most active wheat futures were unchanged at $3.95-1/2 a bushel, having closed steady on Tuesday. The U.S. winter wheat crop was 43 percent planted, behind the five-year average of 45 percent and analysts' average expectation of 47 percent. Grains prices at 0250 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 395. 0.00 +0.0 -1.6 403. 40 whea 50 0% 2% 55 t CBOT 347. -0.5 -0.1 +3.2 332. 71 corn 75 0 4% 7% 83 CBOT 963. -0.5 -0.0 +0.9 964. 50 soy 00 0 5% 4% 28 CBOT 10.0 -$0. -0.2 +1.8 $9.7 67 rice 7 03 5% 7% 5 WTI 49.2 $0.5 +1.1 +0.8 $45. 69 crud 3 4 1% 6% 87 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.1 -0.1 /dlr 22 01 2% 4% USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.4 -0.2 AUD 33 04 8% 7% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al The USDA said the U.S. corn harvest was 24 percent complete by Sunday, behind the trade estimates' average of 25 percent and the five-year average of 27 percent. (Reporting by Colin Packham)