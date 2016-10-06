SYDNEY, Oct 6 U.S. wheat edged higher on Thursday to extend two-day gains to nearly 3.5 percent as traders exited near record levels of short positions, although ample global supplies provided a ceiling to gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.4 percent to $4.06-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.9 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a high of $4.08-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Sept. 23. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $9.55-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.3 percent to $3.46-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session. * Wheat jumps on short covering. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's latest commitments report showed that as of Sept. 27, non-commercial traders held the fourth-largest net short position in records dating to 2006. That big net short left the wheat market vulnerable to short-covering rallies. * Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, forecast U.S. 2016 soybean production at 4.3 billion bushels with a yield of 51.6 bushels per acre (bpa), trade sources said. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its soy yield estimate to a record 52.5 bushels per acre. * Both firms' yield figures were above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's last official forecast of 50.6 bpa, signalling a possible increase when the government updates its figures on Oct. 12. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall against the yen on Thursday in early Asian trading and was steady against other rivals ahead of this week's nonfarm payrolls report that could reinforce expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by December. * Oil prices settled up about 2 percent on Wednesday, hitting their highest since June, after the fifth unexpected weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories added to support on hopes that major producers will agree to cut output next month. * Stocks on Wall Street rose Wednesday led by the energy sector as oil prices rallied and as financials gained on the increasing likelihood of an interest rate hike after strong economic data. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Jul 1230 U.S. Import prices Aug 1230 U.S. Export prices Aug Grains prices at 0047 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct MA RSI ract ge chg 30 CBOT 406. 1.50 +0.37 402. 60 whea 50 % 85 t CBOT 346. -1.0 -0.29 333. 69 corn 75 0 % 17 CBOT 955. -1.5 -0.16 962. 44 soy 25 0 % 35 CBOT 10.0 $0.0 +0.00 $9.7 65 rice 4 0 % 5 WTI 49.6 -$0. -0.42 $45. 70 crud 2 21 % 99 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.05 /dlr 20 001 % USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.77 AUD 11 06 % Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)