SYDNEY, Oct 7 U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on Friday, with the oilseed set to finish the week in positive territory for the first time in a month as strong demand for U.S. supplies offset pressure from ample global stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose nearly 1 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in a month * The most active corn futures was up nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly rally in four weeks. * The most active wheat futures was down more than 1 percent for the week, the second straight weekly fall. * Brazil's CONAB on Thursday morning forecast that 2016/17 soybean production in the country, a key exporter, will rise to between 101.9 million and 104 million tonnes from 95.4 million tonnes in the previous marketing year. * CONAB pegged the corn harvest at 82.3 million to 83.8 million tonnes, up from 66.7 million tonnes in the 2015/16 marketing year. * The Brazil forecasts followed an outlook from the Buenos Aires grains exchange on Wednesday that Argentine farmers will likely harvest a record corn crop as they favour planting of 36 million tonnes in 2016/17, six million tonnes more than 2015/16. * The USDA reported weekly soybean export sales rose to 2.180 million tonnes from 1.693 million tonnes a week ago, well above forecasts for 1.2 million to 1.5 million tonnes. * Weekly corn export sales of 2.602 million tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined) topped forecasts ranging from 1.6 million to 2.1 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * Sterling seized centre stage in early Asian trading on Friday, plunging to fresh three-decade lows in thin conditions as a break of key technical support levels triggered wave of stop-loss orders. * Oil rose more than 1 percent to four-month highs on Thursday, spurred by another informal OPEC meeting on output cuts and plunging U.S. crude inventories, with some saying the market has overshot itself with a near 15-percent gain in seven sessions. * Major U.S. stock indexes closed little changed on Thursday, even as declining names outnumbered advancers, ahead of job market data seen as key to determine whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates before the end of the year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Aug 0645 France Industrial output Aug 0645 France Trade data Aug 0830 Britain Industrial output Aug 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Sep 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Sep 1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Aug Grains prices at 0031 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 397. 1.25 +0.3 +0.3 401. 48 whea 00 2% 8% 83 t CBOT 341. 0.50 +0.1 -2.0 333. 56 corn 00 5% 8% 36 CBOT 959. 0.75 +0.0 -0.4 960. 48 soy 25 8% 4% 87 CBOT 10.0 -$0. -0.5 -0.4 $9.7 65 rice 6 05 4% 0% 4 WTI 50.5 $0.0 +0.1 +1.3 $46. 74 crud 1 7 4% 6% 12 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.5 -0.5 /dlr 14 006 2% 2% USD/ 0.75 -0.0 -0.6 -0.6 AUD 73 05 4% 0% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)