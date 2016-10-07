* Soybeans up on strong demand, harvest progress caps gains * Wheat faces 2nd week of decline on ample supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Chicago soybeans were on track to post their first weekly rise in a month on Friday, with strong demand underpinning the market, although harvesting of a record-large U.S. crop limited gains. Wheat faced a second week of declines as improved weather in the Black Sea region and ample world supplies weighed on the market. The Chicago Board Of Trade's most-active soybean contract is up nearly one percent this week, the first weekly gain since early September. Wheat is down more than one percent, the second straight weekly fall, and corn is up around 1.5 percent, the biggest weekly gain in four weeks. "The soybean harvest is expanding but physical supplies are tight where the harvest progress has been slow," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Demand is strong and we can expect further buying next week when Chinese return after holidays because the crush margins are pretty good." Soybean crush margins CNSOY-RZO-MRG in China, the world's biggest importer of the oilseed, hit their highest since early July last month. The USDA reported weekly soybean export sales rose to 2.180 million tonnes from 1.693 million tonnes a week ago, well above forecasts for 1.2 million to 1.5 million tonnes. Weekly corn export sales of 2.602 million tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined) topped forecasts ranging from 1.6 million to 2.1 million tonnes. Brazil's CONAB on Thursday morning forecast that 2016/17 soybean production in the country, a key exporter, will rise to between 101.9 million and 104 million tonnes from 95.4 million tonnes in the previous marketing year. CONAB pegged the corn harvest at 82.3 million to 83.8 million tonnes, up from 66.7 million tonnes in the 2015/16 marketing year. The Brazil forecasts followed an outlook from the Buenos Aires grains exchange on Wednesday that Argentine farmers will likely harvest a record corn crop as they favour planting of 36 million tonnes in 2016/17, six million tonnes more than 2015/16. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and wheat futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of soybean futures, traders said. Grains prices at 0222 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 397.50 1.75 +0.44% +0.51% 401.84 49 CBOT corn 341.75 1.25 +0.37% -1.87% 333.38 58 CBOT soy 961.75 3.25 +0.34% -0.18% 960.95 50 CBOT rice 10.11 $0.00 -0.05% +0.10% $9.75 71 WTI crude 50.45 $0.01 +0.02% +1.24% $46.12 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 -$0.011 -0.97% -0.82% USD/AUD 0.7579 -0.007 -0.98% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)