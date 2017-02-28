* Wheat rises from 1-week low on hopes for strong demand * Chicago wheat set for biggest monthly rise since Sept 2015 (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday on expectations of strong demand for U.S. cargoes after a recent decline in prices, with the market poised for its biggest monthly gain in 17 months. Soybean prices rose as delays in Brazilian farmer sales supported the market, while corn gained for a second session. The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract has climbed 4.7 percent so far in February in what would be the strongest monthly rise since September 2015. Soybeans are at a similar level to the start of February and corn is up 2.7 percent for the month, its third consecutive monthly gain. The wheat market hit a near one-week low on Monday at $4.38 a bushel, pressured by a favourable outlook for northern hemisphere production. "There should be some demand returning for U.S. wheat after the fall in prices that we have seen," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "But inventories where they are, there is not much upside potential." Wheat prices have generally been buoyed by a U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast earlier this month for strong exports. Investors in the agriculture market will be closely watching a tender issued by Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from April 1 to 10. Traders and analysts on Monday predicted moderate deliveries against CBOT March soy futures on Tuesday, the first notice day for deliveries against the contract. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soybean futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Estimates for fund sales of corn ranged from 8,000 to 16,000 contracts. Estimates for other commodities were tightly bunched. Grains prices at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 440.50 1.75 +0.40% -2.87% 448.96 34 CBOT corn 362.25 2.00 +0.56% -0.89% 367.27 37 CBOT soy 1026.25 4.25 +0.42% +1.46% 1044.36 32 CBOT rice 9.61 -$0.03 -0.26% +1.43% $9.61 35 WTI crude 54.16 $0.11 +0.20% +0.31% $53.15 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 $0.003 +0.25% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.7682 0.001 +0.17% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)