* Corn gains more ground, soybean up for 2nd day * Hope of higher U.S. ethanol, biodiesel output underpin (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 1 Chicago corn rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday while soybeans gained more ground, underpinned by expectations of higher U.S. biofuel production, although gains were capped by confusion over the government policy. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract added 0.2 percent to $3.74-1/2 a bushel by 0426 GMT. The market hit a high of $3.86-1/4 a bushel in the last session, the strongest since June 30. Soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $10.41-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on Tuesday, and wheat gained 0.1 percent to $4.44-1/4 a bushel. Corn and soybeans drew support on Tuesday on reports U.S. President Trump was preparing an executive order on ethanol, a claim denied by the White House. The head of the Renewable Fuels Association said that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would shift the onus on combining biofuels with gasoline away from refiners, who had long requested this change to the nation's biofuel programme. "The corn market took particular interest in that because, if realised, it could boost corn ethanol demand significantly," said Madeleine Donlan, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Confusion abounded though as conflicting responses to the claims emerged." Changes to the programme could include a waiver to allow greater volumes of ethanol to be blended into gasoline in the summer, and support for a congressional tax credit for domestic producers of soy-based biodiesel, a source said. But the White House denied that President Trump planned to issue an executive order to change the national biofuels programme. An all-time high Brazilian soybean production is also limiting gains. Brazil's soybean crop in early 2017 is likely to reach a record 105 million tonnes against 95.4 million tonnes last year, helping boost Brazilian soybean exports, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World forecast on Tuesday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Estimates for fund-buying in wheat ranged from 4,000 to 12,000 contracts, in corn from 20,000 to 30,000 contracts and in soybeans from 9,000 to 25,000 contracts. In news, Chinese trading house COFCO Group said on Tuesday it had completed the takeover of Dutch grain trader Nidera. Grains prices at 0426 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 444.25 0.50 +0.11% +1.25% 448.82 38 CBOT corn 374.50 0.75 +0.20% +3.96% 367.78 49 CBOT soy 1041.25 5.50 +0.53% +1.88% 1052.83 50 CBOT rice 9.57 $0.00 +0.00% -1.39% $9.86 28 WTI crude 54.09 $0.08 +0.15% +0.07% $53.19 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.055 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.7655 0.000 -0.03% -0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Amrutha Gayathri)