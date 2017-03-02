* Wheat rises for third day, hits highest since Feb. 16 * Dryness in parts of U.S. Plains underpins market * Strong Egypt buying also buoys prices (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 2 Chicago wheat rose for a third session on Thursday, climbing to a two-week high on large purchases by top buyer Egypt and as dryness stressed crops in parts of the U.S. Plains. Soybeans eased after a two-day fund-driven rally, while corn prices were unchanged. The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract had risen 0.3 percent to $4.58-1/2 a bushel by 0342 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to $4.59-1/4 a bushel, its strongest since Feb. 16. Wheat closed up 3 percent on Wednesday. Soybeans declined 0.1 percent to $10.50-1/2 a bushel, having firmed almost 3 percent in the past two days. Corn was unchanged at $3.82 a bushel, after gaining 2.2 percent in the previous session. "There is dryness in the Southern Plains which is causing some concern and Egypt made solid purchases," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "U.S. wheat was pretty competitive, it was mainly because of the freight costs the tender was awarded to Black Sea and European suppliers." Egypt's main state wheat buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 535,000 tonnes of wheat at an international tender. The purchase was GASC's largest since early 2014. Japan's farm ministry bought a total of around 113,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States and Australia in a regular tender that closed late on Wednesday. Weather forecasts showed potentially stressful dry and warm conditions persisting in the U.S. Southern Plains winter wheat belt. Corn and soyoil prices were supported by reports of changes to U.S. government policy that could lift U.S. biofuel production. Corn is the primary U.S. feedstock for ethanol, while soyoil is used in biodiesel. Gains were capped, however, by a lack of confirmation from the Trump administration about any changes. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday. Estimates for fund buying in corn ranged from 9,000 to 14,000 contracts and in soybeans from 6,000 to 10,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0342 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 458.50 1.50 +0.33% +3.32% 449.64 51 CBOT corn 382.00 0.00 +0.00% +2.41% 374.43 60 CBOT soy 1050.50 -1.25 -0.12% +1.42% 1052.00 53 CBOT rice 9.66 $0.00 +0.00% +0.99% $9.82 44 WTI crude 53.72 -$0.11 -0.20% -0.54% $53.27 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.053 -$0.001 -0.13% -0.41% USD/AUD 0.7653 -0.002 -0.27% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)