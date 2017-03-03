SINGAPORE, March 3 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Friday, rising for three out of four sessions, with delays in Brazilian shipments underpinning the sentiment, although bumper global supplies kept a lid on the market. Corn eased, but was on track for its biggest weekly gain since October on expectations of higher ethanol production in the United States, while wheat dipped for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS * At least 11 ships are facing delays in loading soybeans at Brazil's northern ports after rains washed out roads and disrupted the progress of trucks carrying beans from the center-west region, Brazilian officials said on Thursday. * The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was on track to finish the week with a gain of 1.4 percent after two weeks of losses. * Corn rose 4.2 percent this week, its biggest weekly gain since October, while wheat was up 0.8 percent, rising for a second week in a row. * Soybeans faced pressure on Thursday as estimates of Brazil's soy harvest continued to rise. Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecast of Brazil's crop to a record-high 108 million tonnes, trade sources said, up 2 million tonnes from its previous estimate. * The figure is above the last monthly estimate from Brazil's government agency Conab, which put the crop at 105.6 million tonnes, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure of 104 million. * Growing conditions in Argentina's main soy belt were helped over the previous seven days by showers in areas that had suffered from a lack of ground moisture, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday in its weekly crop report. * Corn and soyoil futures rose earlier this week, supported in part by reports of potential changes to U.S. biofuel policy to boost production. Corn is the primary U.S. feedstock for ethanol and soyoil is used in biodiesel. * A coalition of trade groups representing oil, biofuels and other interests pressed the U.S. government on Thursday to deny requests to tweak the country's biofuels program. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Feb 0700 Germany Retail sales Jan 0850 France Markit services PMI Feb 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Feb 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Jan 1500 U.S. ISM-non manufacturing PMI Feb 1800 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on U.S. economic outlook before the Executives Club of Chicago Grains prices at 0228 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 451.25 -1.50 -0.33% +1.69% 449.40 46 CBOT corn 379.25 -0.25 -0.07% +1.68% 374.33 53 CBOT soy 1038.00 0.75 +0.07% +0.22% 1051.58 48 CBOT rice 9.65 $0.02 +0.26% +0.84% $9.82 40 WTI crude 52.76 $0.15 +0.29% -1.99% $53.28 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.051 -$0.003 -0.32% -0.60% USD/AUD 0.7547 -0.013 -1.65% -1.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)