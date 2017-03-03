* Soybeans up for 3 out of 4 days on Brazilian crop delays * Corn poised for biggest weekly gain since Oct; wheat falls (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 3 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Friday, rising for three out of four sessions, with delays in Brazilian shipments underpinning sentiment, although bumper global supplies kept a lid on the market. Corn was little changed, but the market was on track for its biggest weekly gain since October on expectations of higher ethanol production in the United States, while wheat dipped for a second session. At least 11 ships are facing delays in loading soybeans at Brazil's northern ports after rains washed out roads and disrupted the progress of trucks carrying beans from the centre-west region, Brazilian officials said on Thursday. "The export flow may pick up again next week, provided weather conditions have allowed enough road repairs to take place," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was on track to finish the week with a gain of 1.3 percent after two weeks of losses. Corn has risen 4.2 percent this week, its biggest weekly gain since October, while wheat was up 0.7 percent on week, rising for a second week in a row. Soybeans faced pressure on Thursday as estimates of Brazil's soy harvest continued to rise. Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecast of Brazil's crop to a record-high 108 million tonnes, trade sources said, up nearly 2 million tonnes from its previous estimate. The figure is above the last monthly estimate from Brazil's government agency Conab, which put the crop at 105.6 million tonnes, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure of 104 million tonnes. Growing conditions in Argentina's main soy belt were helped over the previous seven days by showers in areas that had suffered from a lack of ground moisture, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday in its weekly crop report. Corn and soyoil futures rose earlier this week, supported in part by reports of potential changes to U.S. biofuel policy to boost production. Corn is the primary U.S. feedstock for ethanol and soyoil is used in biodiesel. A coalition of trade groups representing oil, biofuels and other interests pressed the U.S. government on Thursday to deny requests to tweak the country's biofuels program. Grains prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 451.00 -1.75 -0.39% +1.63% 449.39 46 CBOT corn 379.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.74% 374.34 53 CBOT soy 1038.50 1.25 +0.12% +0.27% 1051.60 48 CBOT rice 9.65 $0.02 +0.26% +0.84% $9.82 40 WTI crude 52.76 $0.15 +0.29% -1.99% $53.28 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.052 -$0.003 -0.27% -0.55% USD/AUD 0.7552 -0.012 -1.59% -1.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy: US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Biju Dwarakanath)