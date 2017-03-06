(Corrects to show corn futures closed up 0.3 percent on Friday not down 0.7 percent in third bullet point) SYDNEY, March 6 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday, drawing support from supply delays in Brazil, although gains were checked by ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $10.40-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to $4.56-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.81 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent in the previous session. * At least 11 ships are facing delays in loading soybeans at Brazil's northern ports after rains washed out roads and disrupted the progress of trucks carrying beans from the centre-west region, Brazilian officials said on Thursday. * Russia, among the world's largest wheat exporters, is considering exporting part of its 4 million tonne state grain stockpile to free up storage space before the new crop arrives, industry sources said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month. * Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Mar 1500 U.S. Factory orders Jan Grains prices at 0143 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 456.75 3.25 +0.72% +0.88% 450.37 51 CBOT corn 381.00 0.25 +0.07% +0.40% 374.78 57 CBOT soy 1040.50 3.00 +0.29% +0.31% 1048.83 48 CBOT rice 9.61 $0.02 +0.21% -0.57% $9.80 36 WTI crude 53.14 -$0.19 -0.36% +1.01% $53.33 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 -$0.001 -0.12% +0.96% USD/AUD 0.7579 -0.001 -0.20% +0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)