* Adverse weather slows Brazilian soybean exports * Wheat firms 1 pct amid warm, dry weather in U.S. * Corn edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 6 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday as adverse weather in Brazil slowed exports, though gains were curbed by ample global supplies. Wheat rose 1 percent amid concerns about potential dry weather in some parts of the U.S., while corn also edged higher. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.5 percent to $10.42-1/2 a bushel by 0300 GMT, having closed little changed in the previous session. Analysts said supply disruptions were underpinning support for soybeans, albeit only temporarily. "Muddy roads and transport delays in Brazil remains a supportive feature," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Transport delays are only a temporary disruption – the crops themselves are doing just fine and will find their way on to market sooner or later." The most active wheat futures rose 1.1 percent to $4.58-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Friday. Traders noted some concern about continued warm, dry weather for U.S. hard red wheat supplies. Meanwhile, Russia, among the world's largest wheat exporters, is considering exporting part of its 4 million tonne state grain stockpile to free up storage space before the new crop arrives, industry sources said. The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to $3.81-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.3 percent in the previous session. China will import 1 million tonnes of corn in 2016/17, said an official think-tank on Monday, lower than the 2 million tonnes forecast last month. Grains prices at 0300 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 458.25 4.75 +1.05% +1.21% 450.42 51 CBOT corn 381.75 1.00 +0.26% +0.59% 374.81 59 CBOT soy 1042.50 5.00 +0.48% +0.51% 1048.90 49 CBOT rice 9.61 $0.02 +0.21% -0.57% $9.80 36 WTI crude 53.16 -$0.17 -0.32% +1.05% $53.33 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.94% USD/AUD 0.7573 -0.002 -0.28% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)