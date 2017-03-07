SYDNEY, March 7 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as prices hovered near a three-week high touched in the previous session, underpinned by concerns over potentially unfavourable U.S. weather. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $4.59 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Monday when prices hit $4.62-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Feb. 16. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $10.35-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Monday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.78 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session. * Wheat was supported by dry conditions hampering crop development in the U.S. Plains, traders said. Concerns about the early emergence of U.S. winter wheat, which would leave the crop vulnerable to a cold snap in the next few weeks, were also supportive. * Australia's 2017/18 wheat crop is expected to fall 32 percent, the country's chief commodity forecaster said. Farmers in the world's No. 4 exporter will harvest 23.98 million tonnes of wheat, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics and Rural Sciences forecast. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported that weekly export inspections of wheat totalled 535,920 tonnes, near the high end of market forecasts. * Soybean export inspections were a bigger-than-expected 921,779 tonnes. * Dry weather improved conditions on a rugged Amazon road that serves as the key link between soy fields and northern ports, ending an immense backlog of trucks carrying the beans, the Army said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held onto gains on Tuesday, lifted by the Federal Reserve's near-certain March rate increase, while political uncertainties over the French presidential election weighed on the euro. * U.S. oil prices eased in Asian trade on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast U.S. shale output to grow at about 1.4 million barrels per day by 2022. * U.S. stocks pulled back on Monday in a broad decline as investors grew uneasy over the latest tumult surrounding the Trump administration and geopolitical tensions emanating from North Korea. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Forex reserves Feb 0900 Germany Industrial orders Jan 1000 Euro zone GDP Revised Q4 1330 U.S. International trade Jan 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Jan Grains prices at 0216 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.00 0.50 +0.11% +1.38% 450.44 54 CBOT corn 378.00 -0.50 -0.13% -0.40% 374.68 55 CBOT soy 1035.25 -2.00 -0.19% -0.19% 1048.66 47 CBOT rice 9.60 $0.02 +0.21% -0.26% $9.79 37 WTI crude 53.18 -$0.02 -0.04% -0.28% $53.34 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 -$0.004 -0.36% +0.72% USD/AUD 0.7595 0.000 +0.01% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)