* Soybean prices linger near lowest in eight days * Corn markets flat, wheat falls 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 8 U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, with expectations of silo-bursting Brazilian supplies keeping prices near their lowest in more than a week. Corn markets were unchanged despite expectations for ample South American production, while wheat fell 0.5 percent. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.1 percent to $10.24-1/2 a bushel. They closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday, after hitting their weakest since Feb. 27 at $10.22-1/4 a bushel. "Brazilian farmers are more than 50 percent through what is shaping up as a very large soybean crop," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Broker and analyst INTL FCStone on Tuesday pegged the 2016/17 Brazil soybean crop at 109.07 million tonnes, up from its previous forecast of 104.09 million. The harvest has already started in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter. Meanwhile, dry weather has improved conditions on a key Amazon road between soy fields and northern Brazilian ports, ending an immense backlog of trucks carrying the beans, the country's army said on Monday. The most active wheat futures fell 0.44 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday. The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.76 a bushel, after ending down 0.66 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a six-day low of $3.73-1/4 a bushel. INTL FCStone on Tuesday pegged the 2016/17 Brazil corn crop at 93.3 million tonnes, 1.8 million tonnes higher than its February outlook. Analysts also noted an outbreak of avian flu on a farm in Wisconsin as an area for concern for the market. A widespread outbreak could depress demand for corn, widely used to feed livestock. Traders are looking towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest outlook for South American crops in its monthly supply and demand report on Thursday. Analysts on average were expecting the report to peg Brazil soy production at 105.95 million tonnes and corn output at 87.78 million tonnes. Grains prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.50 -2.00 -0.44% -0.87% 451.09 51 CBOT corn 376.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.66% 374.93 47 CBOT soy 1024.50 -0.75 -0.07% -1.23% 1045.78 36 CBOT rice 9.52 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.63% $9.74 32 WTI crude 52.81 -$0.33 -0.62% -0.73% $53.33 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.057 $0.000 +0.03% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.7598 0.001 +0.18% +0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)