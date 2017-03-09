SYDNEY, March 9 U.S. corn edged higher on
Thursday, rebounding from a nine-day low, though gains were
checked by plentiful South American production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.3 percent to $3.73-1/4, having closed down 1
percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of
$3.71-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since February 28.
* The most active soybean futures were little changed
at $10.21-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.34 percent on
Wednesday when prices hit a low of $10.16-3/4 a bushel - the
lowest since February 23.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.5 percent to
$4.49-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent on Wednesday.
* Argentina's Rosario Exchange raised its forecasts for the
2016/17 soy and corn crops on Wednesday, citing better than
expected yields and improving weather in late February.
* The soybean crop is now seen at 56 million tonnes, up from
54.5 million tonnes previously while the Exchange's report
raised the corn crop outlook to 38 million tonnes from 36.5
million tonnes previously.
* Farming agency FranceAgriMer increased its forecast for
French soft wheat stocks this season for the second month in a
row as increased imports and reduced export prospects within the
European Union outweighed improving exports elsewhere.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held gains on Thursday as a
stronger-than-expected U.S. private-sector jobs figures in
February sealed expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates next week.
* U.S. oil prices rose in Asian trade on Thursday as high
compliance with OPEC's production cuts lent support, although
U.S. record crude inventories weigh on market sentiment.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on
Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly
six months.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Feb
0130 China Producer prices Feb
1245 European Central Bank interest rate announcement
1330 European Central Bank press conference
1330 U.S. Import prices Feb
1330 U.S. Export prices Feb
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0146 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 449.25 2.25 +0.50% -1.59% 451.15 42
CBOT corn 373.25 1.00 +0.27% -0.73% 374.83 43
CBOT soy 1021.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.39% 1044.18 36
CBOT rice 9.62 -$0.01 -0.16% +1.00% $9.73 50
WTI crude 50.71 $0.43 +0.86% -4.57% $53.18 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.054 $0.000 +0.02% -0.23%
USD/AUD 0.7525 0.000 -0.01% -0.78%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)