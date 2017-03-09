SYDNEY, March 9 U.S. corn edged higher on Thursday, rebounding from a nine-day low, though gains were checked by plentiful South American production. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $3.73-1/4, having closed down 1 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.71-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since February 28. * The most active soybean futures were little changed at $10.21-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.34 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a low of $10.16-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since February 23. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.5 percent to $4.49-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent on Wednesday. * Argentina's Rosario Exchange raised its forecasts for the 2016/17 soy and corn crops on Wednesday, citing better than expected yields and improving weather in late February. * The soybean crop is now seen at 56 million tonnes, up from 54.5 million tonnes previously while the Exchange's report raised the corn crop outlook to 38 million tonnes from 36.5 million tonnes previously. * Farming agency FranceAgriMer increased its forecast for French soft wheat stocks this season for the second month in a row as increased imports and reduced export prospects within the European Union outweighed improving exports elsewhere. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held gains on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected U.S. private-sector jobs figures in February sealed expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week. * U.S. oil prices rose in Asian trade on Thursday as high compliance with OPEC's production cuts lent support, although U.S. record crude inventories weigh on market sentiment. * The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped on Wednesday as energy stocks suffered their worst drop in nearly six months. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Feb 0130 China Producer prices Feb 1245 European Central Bank interest rate announcement 1330 European Central Bank press conference 1330 U.S. Import prices Feb 1330 U.S. Export prices Feb 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0146 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 449.25 2.25 +0.50% -1.59% 451.15 42 CBOT corn 373.25 1.00 +0.27% -0.73% 374.83 43 CBOT soy 1021.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.39% 1044.18 36 CBOT rice 9.62 -$0.01 -0.16% +1.00% $9.73 50 WTI crude 50.71 $0.43 +0.86% -4.57% $53.18 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.054 $0.000 +0.02% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.7525 0.000 -0.01% -0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)