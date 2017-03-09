* Soybeans under pressure from large S.American production * Corn edges higher, despite ample global supplies * Wheat firms for first time in three sessions By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 9 U.S. soybeans fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to hit a two-week low amid expectations of ample South American production. Corn edged higher, rebounding from a 9-day low. Wheat gained a little ground. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.17 percent to $10.20 a bushel, near the session low of 10.16-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since Feb. 23. Soybeans closed down 0.34 percent on Wednesday. Analysts said forecasts of ample South American production continued to weigh on prices, though losses were checked somewhat by signs of an uptick in international demand. "While we don't see soybeans sustaining higher prices, any downside will probably be limited by growing demand," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "China's February soybean imports, while a little lower than what the analysts had expected, were still at the highest level for the month in seven years," he said. The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to $3.73-1/4, having closed down 1 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3.71-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since Feb. 28. While edging higher, analysts said corn also continues to be pressured by production outlooks from South America. Argentina's Rosario Exchange raised its forecasts for the 2016/17 soy and corn crops on Wednesday, citing better than expected yields and improving weather in late February. The soybean crop is now seen at 56 million tonnes, up from 54.5 million tonnes previously. The Exchange's report also raised the corn crop outlook to 38 million tonnes from 36.5 million tonnes previously. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its latest outlook for South American crops in a monthly report on supply and demand. Analysts on average were expecting the report to peg Brazil soy production at 105.95 million tonnes and corn output at 87.78 million tonnes. The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to $4.48-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent on Wednesday. Farming agency FranceAgriMer increased its forecast for French soft wheat stocks this season for the second month in a row, with increased imports and reduced export prospects within the European Union outweighing improving exports elsewhere. Grains prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 448.50 1.50 +0.34% -1.75% 451.13 42 CBOT corn 373.25 1.00 +0.27% -0.73% 374.83 43 CBOT soy 1020.00 -1.75 -0.17% -0.51% 1044.14 36 CBOT rice 9.63 -$0.01 -0.10% +1.05% $9.73 50 WTI crude 50.62 $0.34 +0.68% -4.74% $53.17 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.054 $0.000 +0.02% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.7523 0.000 -0.04% -0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)