SINGAPORE, March 10 Chicago soybean futures were poised for a weekly decline on Friday, pressured by forecasts of a record Brazilian crop. Wheat edged up but was facing a weekly loss on ample world supply, while corn was set for its biggest weekly loss since late August. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade soybeans have given up 2.8 percent this week, falling for five out seven weeks. * Wheat is down almost 2 percent this week after climbing for the last two weeks. * Corn is down 3.6 percent, set for its biggest decline since the week ending Aug. 26. * The soybean market is facing headwinds as the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly supply/demand report increased its forecast of Brazil's 2016/17 soybean harvest to an all-time high 108 million tonnes, from 104 million in February. * The agency also cut its estimate of U.S. 2016/17 soybean exports, citing competition from the big Brazilian crop, and consequently raised its forecast of U.S. soy ending stocks to 435 million bushels, above an average of analyst estimates. * Earlier on Thursday, Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab raised its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop to 107.6 million tonnes on Thursday, more than 2 million tonnes above its previous forecast. * Recent rains in Argentina's main soy-growing regions have helped maximize yields in higher-altitude areas not affected by floods that have soaked lower-lying fields, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop report on Thursday. * The corn market is facing pressure as the USDA upped its estimates of corn output in Brazil as well as Argentina. The USDA raised its forecast of global 2016/17 corn ending stocks to 220.68 million tonnes, above an average of trade expectations and up from 217.56 million last month. * Wheat is down for the week, but the market on Friday found underlying support after the USDA trimmed its forecast of U.S. 2016/17 wheat ending stocks to 1.129 billion bushels, down 10 million from last month. But forecasts calling for much-needed moisture in the Plains kept a lid on gains. * Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Thursday. Trader estimates of net fund selling in corn ranged from 10,000 to 20,000 contracts and in soybeans from 8,000 to 11,000 contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks edged up and the dollar rose to 1-1/2-month highs versus the yen on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Jan 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Feb 0745 France Industrial output Jan 0930 Britain Industrial output Jan 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb Grains prices at 0128 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 444.50 0.50 +0.11% -2.63% 450.99 43 CBOT corn 367.25 0.25 +0.07% -2.33% 374.63 36 CBOT soy 1008.25 -2.75 -0.27% -1.66% 1043.75 32 CBOT rice 9.67 -$0.04 -0.36% +1.47% $9.73 59 WTI crude 49.69 $0.41 +0.83% -1.17% $52.99 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 $0.001 +0.11% +0.46% USD/AUD 0.7517 0.001 +0.17% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)