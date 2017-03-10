* Soybeans down 3.1 pct this week, biggest loss since late Dec * Corn loses 3.5 pct for the week, wheat falls almost 2 pct (Adds quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 10 Chicago soybean futures were poised for a weekly decline on Friday, pressured by forecasts of a record Brazilian crop. Wheat edged up on the day but was facing a weekly loss on ample world supply. Corn was set for its biggest weekly loss since late August. "Soybean crop yields out of South America are looking very good. All those weather concerns that we had earlier are gone," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Chicago Board of Trade soybeans have given up 3.1 percent this week, falling five out of seven weeks. On Friday, CBOT soybeans hit a two-month low at $10.05-1/2 a bushel. Wheat is down almost 2 percent this week after climbing the last two, while corn has lost 3.5 percent, set for its biggest decline since the week ended Aug. 26. The soybean market is facing headwinds as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly report increased its forecast for Brazil's 2016/17 soybean harvest to a record high 108 million tonnes, from 104 million in February. The agency also cut its estimate of U.S. 2016/17 soybean exports, citing competition from the Brazilian crop, and raised its forecast of U.S. soy year-ending stocks to 435 million bushels, above an average of analyst estimates. Earlier on Thursday, Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab raised its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop to 107.6 million tonnes on Thursday, more than 2 million tonnes above its previous forecast. Recent rains in Argentina's main soy-growing regions have helped maximize yields in higher-altitude areas not affected by floods that have soaked lower-lying fields, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange also said in its weekly crop report on Thursday. The corn market as well is facing pressure as the USDA upped its estimates of corn output in Brazil and Argentina. The USDA raised its forecast of global 2016/17 corn ending stocks to 220.68 million tonnes, above an average of trade expectations and up from 217.56 million last month. Wheat is down for the week, but the market on Friday found underlying support after the USDA trimmed its forecast of U.S. 2016/17 wheat ending stocks to 1.129 billion bushels, down 10 million from last month. But forecasts calling for much-needed moisture in the Plains kept a lid on gains. Grains prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 444.25 0.25 +0.06% -2.68% 450.98 43 CBOT corn 367.25 0.25 +0.07% -2.33% 374.63 36 CBOT soy 1005.75 -5.25 -0.52% -1.90% 1043.67 30 CBOT rice 9.72 $0.01 +0.15% +1.99% $9.73 59 WTI crude 49.71 $0.43 +0.87% -1.13% $52.99 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 $0.002 +0.17% +0.51% USD/AUD 0.7524 0.002 +0.27% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)