* Soybean gains checked by supply forecasts * Corn prices pressured by USDA outlook * Wheat markets little changed despite cold weather fears By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 13 U.S. soybean prices on Monday inched away from two-month lows touched in the previous session, though gains were checked by forecasts of ample South American supply. Corn prices were flat after hitting a three-week low the session before, while wheat was largely unchanged. The most active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract, for March, climbed 0.17 percent to $10.08-1/4 a bushel. It closed down 0.45 percent on Friday, after marking its lowest since Jan. 11 at $10.03 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday raised its forecast of Brazil's soybean crop for 2016/17 to a record 108 million tonnes, from the 104 million predicted last month. Brazilian agricultural statistics agency Conab on Thursday raised its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop to 107.6 million tonnes, more than 2 million tonnes above its previous forecast. "The prospect of season 2016 (soy) inventories rising when record acreage is on the cards for season 2017 is not a price friendly combo," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.64-1/4 a bushel on Monday. They ended down 0.75 percent in the previous session, having hit their weakest since Feb. 24 at $3.62-1/2 a bushel. The USDA raised its forecast of global 2016/17 corn ending stocks to 220.68 million tonnes, above the average trade estimate and up from 217.56 million last month. The most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.40-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.8 percent on Friday. That was despite fears freezing temperatures this week could threaten soft red winter wheat in about 10 percent of the U.S. Midwest crop belt. Grains prices at 0234 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 440.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.84% 451.05 38 CBOT corn 364.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.75% 374.28 33 CBOT soy 1008.25 1.75 +0.17% -0.27% 1040.31 31 CBOT rice 9.69 $0.00 +0.00% +0.52% $9.72 60 WTI crude 48.08 -$0.41 -0.85% -2.44% $52.78 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.069 $0.002 +0.22% +1.11% USD/AUD 0.7557 0.002 +0.23% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)