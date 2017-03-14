SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. wheat edged up on Tuesday to move away from a one-month low touched in the previous session, though forecasts for beneficial rains capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $4.31-3/4 a bushel. They closed down 2 percent on Monday, after hitting their weakest since Feb. 9 at 4.30 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $10.08-1/4 a bushel, near the session-low of $10.03 - the weakest since Jan. 11. Soybeans closed little changed on Monday. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.61 a bushel. They closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session, when prices marked their lowest since Feb. 1 at $3.60-1/2. * The Commodity Weather Group said updated forecasts raised the likelihood of much-needed rain in the U.S. Southern Plains, although showers could miss some dry areas. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of U.S. corn in the latest week at 1,547,022 tonnes, at the high end of a range of trade expectations. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its projection of U.S. 2017 corn plantings to 90.8 million acres, from its January forecast of 90.5 million, trade sources said. The firm increased its soybean plantings forecast to 88.7 million acres, up about 21,000 acres from January. MARKET NEWS * The dollar inched up against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields extended their rise ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. * Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market. * U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday. DATA/EVENT AHEAD 0200 China Industrial output Jan 0200 China Retail sales Jan 0200 China Urban investment Jan 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Jan 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Feb U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day meeting Grains prices at 0121 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.75 1.25 +0.29% -1.99% 450.80 27 CBOT corn 361.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.89% 374.07 26 CBOT soy 1004.25 -1.75 -0.17% -0.22% 1039.25 29 CBOT rice 9.83 -$0.01 -0.05% +1.50% $9.71 73 WTI crude 48.32 -$0.08 -0.17% -0.35% $52.65 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.065 $0.000 -0.02% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.7550 -0.002 -0.22% +0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)