* South American production weighs on soybean prices * Wheat edges higher, but weather forecast caps gains * Corn little changed By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. soybean prices dropped to a two-month low on Tuesday, dragged down by expectations for record South American production in a global market that is already amply supplied. Wheat edged away from a one-month low touched in the previous session, while corn prices were unchanged. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade had fallen 0.22 percent to $10.03-3/4 a bushel by 0240 GMT. That was near their weakest since Jan. 11 at $10.03, marked earlier in the session. "All the news points to really good South American (soy) production, which means there is a lot of kicking around globally," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Increased South American production comes as U.S. farmers are expected to plant more soybeans next season, adding to global inventories. Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its 2017 U.S. soybean plantings forecast to 88.7 million acres, from 88.647 million in January. The most active wheat futures rose 0.23 percent to $4.31-1/2 a bushel. They closed down 2 percent on Monday, after hitting their weakest since Feb. 9 at 4.30 a bushel. Despite edging higher, wheat remains under pressure from forecasts for beneficial rains for U.S. crops. The Commodity Weather Group said updated forecasts raised the likelihood of much-needed rain in the U.S. Southern Plains, although showers could miss some dry areas. The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.60-3/4 a bushel. They closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session, when prices marked their lowest since Feb. 1 at $3.60-1/2. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of U.S. corn in the latest week at 1,547,022 tonnes, at the high end of a range of trade expectations. Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its projection of U.S. 2017 corn plantings to 90.8 million acres, from its January forecast of 90.5 million, trade sources said. Grains prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.50 1.00 +0.23% -2.04% 450.79 27 CBOT corn 360.75 -0.25 -0.07% -0.96% 374.06 26 CBOT soy 1003.75 -2.25 -0.22% -0.27% 1039.23 28 CBOT rice 9.80 -$0.04 -0.36% +1.19% $9.71 73 WTI crude 48.39 -$0.01 -0.02% -0.21% $52.65 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.065 $0.000 +0.01% -0.14% USD/AUD 0.7557 -0.001 -0.13% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)