* Soybeans rise for first time in eight sessions * Oilseed under pressure from ample global supply * Corn unchanged, wheat prices firm By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 15 U.S. soybean prices rose for the first time in eight sessions on Wednesday to pull away from their lowest in nearly three months, though expectations of plentiful South American supply capped gains. Corn was steady near a two-week low, while wheat advanced after hitting an eight-day trough in the previous session. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.3 percent to $10.02-1/4 a bushel. They closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday, after marking their lowest since Dec. 27 at $9.92 a bushel. Analysts said bargain-buying had been supporting soy prices, but that the supply outlook would continue to drag. "Investor confidence has been zapped by South America's huge production potentials and good harvest weather," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Global inventories are also set to grow as U.S. farmers boost production for next season. A survey of farmers released by Illinois-based research and brokerage firm Allendale Inc projected soybean plantings at 88.8 million acres, up 6.5 percent from 2016. The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.62-1/4 a bushel. They gained 0.35 percent in the previous session, having hit their weakest since Feb. 1 at $3.60 a bushel. Corn prices are also being pressured by ample global supply, with Allendale's survey putting corn plantings at 90 million acres. However, markets for the grain have been buoyed by Chinese buying. China importers have booked at least three cargoes of U.S. corn, totaling about 195,000 tonnes, for shipment in the late spring to early summer from the Pacific Northwest, U.S. corn export traders said on Tuesday. The most active wheat futures climbed 0.23 percent to $4.31-1/2 a bushel. On Tuesday, they hit their lowest since Feb. 8 at $4.28-1/2 a bushel. Traders said wheat was drawing some support from signs of an uptick in international demand. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment between April 15 and April 25. Results are expected on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0203 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.50 1.00 +0.23% +0.23% 450.60 28 CBOT corn 362.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.35% 373.98 26 CBOT soy 1002.25 3.00 +0.30% -0.37% 1037.98 25 CBOT rice 9.70 -$0.03 -0.36% -1.37% $9.70 62 WTI crude 48.38 $0.66 +1.38% -0.04% $52.48 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 $0.001 +0.09% -0.38% USD/AUD 0.7565 0.001 +0.09% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)