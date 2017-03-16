SYDNEY, March 16 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Thursday, pushing further away from a near three-month low hit
earlier in the week as a weaker dollar supported prices,
although gains were checked by ample global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.7 percent to $10.05 a bushel, having firmed
0.1 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.4 percent to
$3.65 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to
$4.37 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association said its
members crushed a smaller-than-expected 142.792 million bushels
of soybeans during February, the smallest monthly total since
September.
* Analysts said the plentiful global soybean supply outlook
would continue to drag on prices, with a record crop expected in
Brazil and new indications U.S. farmers will raise soybean
production for next season.
* Egypt's state grain buyer said after the close that it
would purchase Russian, French and Ukrainian wheat, again
shunning U.S. supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at a one-month low early on Thursday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve sounded less hawkish following
its latest policy decision, while the euro stood tall as Dutch
election exit polls gave the country's prime minister a big lead
over his far-right rival.
* Crude oil prices rose on Thursday in early Asian trading,
extending gains from the previous session after official data
showed U.S. stockpiles had eased from record highs.
* U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three
months, as expected.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1200 Bank of England interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Housing starts Feb
1230 U.S. Building permits Feb
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Mar
Grains prices at 0109 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 437.00 1.00 +0.23% +1.51% 450.34 60
CBOT corn 365.00 1.50 +0.41% +0.76% 373.71 54
CBOT soy 1005.00 7.00 +0.70% +0.58% 1036.41 47
CBOT rice 9.72 $0.04 +0.41% -0.21% $9.70 73
WTI crude 49.10 $0.24 +0.49% +2.89% $52.34 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.073 $0.000 -0.01% +1.22%
USD/AUD 0.7687 -0.002 -0.26% +1.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)