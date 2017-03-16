SYDNEY, March 16 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, pushing further away from a near three-month low hit earlier in the week as a weaker dollar supported prices, although gains were checked by ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $10.05 a bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.4 percent to $3.65 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $4.37 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday. * The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed a smaller-than-expected 142.792 million bushels of soybeans during February, the smallest monthly total since September. * Analysts said the plentiful global soybean supply outlook would continue to drag on prices, with a record crop expected in Brazil and new indications U.S. farmers will raise soybean production for next season. * Egypt's state grain buyer said after the close that it would purchase Russian, French and Ukrainian wheat, again shunning U.S. supplies. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed at a one-month low early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve sounded less hawkish following its latest policy decision, while the euro stood tall as Dutch election exit polls gave the country's prime minister a big lead over his far-right rival. * Crude oil prices rose on Thursday in early Asian trading, extending gains from the previous session after official data showed U.S. stockpiles had eased from record highs. * U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1200 Bank of England interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Housing starts Feb 1230 U.S. Building permits Feb 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Mar Grains prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 437.00 1.00 +0.23% +1.51% 450.34 60 CBOT corn 365.00 1.50 +0.41% +0.76% 373.71 54 CBOT soy 1005.00 7.00 +0.70% +0.58% 1036.41 47 CBOT rice 9.72 $0.04 +0.41% -0.21% $9.70 73 WTI crude 49.10 $0.24 +0.49% +2.89% $52.34 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.073 $0.000 -0.01% +1.22% USD/AUD 0.7687 -0.002 -0.26% +1.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)