* Soybeans lose ground as record Brazilian supplies flood market * Argentina's corn, soybeans benefit from near-perfect weather (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 17 Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Friday with the market set for a second week of declines as a record Brazilian supplies hit the market and near-perfect weather in Argentina boosts supply prospects. Corn was poised to end the week with slight gain on strong U.S. exports while wheat faced a second week of losses amid plentiful supplies although rising demand kept a floor under the market. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract lost 3.6 percent in its biggest two-week fall since early February. Corn is up half a percent this week, recovering from a 4.3 percent decline last week, and wheat is down 1 percent after dropping almost three percent last week. "Brazilian crop is so big that it is hard for soybeans to rally," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "There is going to be pressure on prices as Chinese buyers shift to South American markets and the demand for U.S. products weakens." Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. soybean supplies will be bigger than expected at the end of the marketing year as a record harvest in Brazil will flood the global market. Argentine corn and soybeans should benefit this season from high yields brought by good weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, adding that it may increase its harvest estimate above the current 54.8 million tonnes. Corn was benefiting from strong demand for U.S. shipments. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of old-crop U.S. corn at 1.255 million tonnes, above a range of trade expectations and the most in seven weeks. The wheat market is under pressure but strong demand is expected to underpin values. Egypt has been buying wheat on global markets at a breakneck clip in recent months in what grain traders say is an effort to keep up with its cash-strapped population's growing reliance on subsidised bread. The acute political sensitivity of the availability and price of the staple leaves the government with little choice but to ensure supplies, despite an economic crisis caused by six years of drift since an uprising ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule. The USDA said private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat to Algeria for 2016/17 delivery. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Thursday, and small net sellers in soyoil, traders said. Grains prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 435.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.06% 449.83 60 CBOT corn 365.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.62% 373.48 54 CBOT soy 998.00 -3.50 -0.35% +0.00% 1034.62 40 CBOT rice 9.85 $0.02 +0.20% +1.81% $9.70 79 WTI crude 48.83 $0.08 +0.16% -0.06% $52.17 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.077 $0.001 +0.08% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.7682 0.000 +0.07% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)