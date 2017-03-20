* Wheat hits highest since March 13 on U.S. dryness * Corn, soybeans firm as weaker dollar supports (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with rains forecast later this week unlikely to provide much moisture. "The U.S. hard red winter wheat crop's need for rain is becoming more urgent," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Weather forecasters have had a rain event pencilled in for the region for Wednesday to Friday this week, though moisture and distribution was always uncertain. Forecasters now have a clearer idea of that event and that is not crop friendly." The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract had gained 1.2 percent to $4.41-1/4 a bushel by 0244 GMT after earlier in the session hitting its highest since March 13 at $4.42 a bushel. Corn rose 0.7 percent to $3.70 a bushel and soybeans added 0.8 percent to $10.08-1/4 a bushel. The dollar stayed on the defensive in Asia with bulls still nursing a grudge after the Federal Reserve's rate guidance last week proved to be less "hawkish" than many had wagered on. A weakening U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. commodities more attractive to overseas buyers as well as investors looking for a hedge against inflation, provided some support to grains and oilseeds. Abundant supplies and the prospects for strong South American harvests of soybeans and corn limited gains. Argentine corn and soybeans should benefit from high yields brought by good weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said last week, adding it might increase its soybean harvest estimate. Workers at Argentina's biggest agricultural port hub, Rosario, have voted to hold a 24-hour strike on March 30 to demand better wages and an end to dismissals, a union leader said Saturday. The stoppage will likely affect the shipment of grains and their by-products from global food supplier Argentina, where companies such as Cargill , Bunge and Louis Dreyfus <BG.N > have their own terminals. Large speculators switched to a net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to March 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 441.25 5.00 +1.15% +1.20% 449.70 65 CBOT corn 370.00 2.50 +0.68% +1.09% 373.48 61 CBOT soy 1008.25 8.25 +0.83% +0.67% 1033.69 50 CBOT rice 9.88 -$0.04 -0.35% +0.51% $9.71 77 WTI crude 48.42 -$0.36 -0.74% -0.68% $51.99 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.003 +0.24% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.7722 0.002 +0.31% +0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)