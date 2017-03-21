* Wheat down 0.4 pct after losing 1.4 pct on Monday * Corn dips for 2nd day, soybeans lose more ground (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 21 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday, easing for a second session after forecasts for much-needed rains for the U.S. Plains winter wheat crop. Corn fell, tracking wheat, while soybeans dipped for a third session on pressure from record South American supplies. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract slid 0.4 percent to $4.28-3/4 a bushel by 0242 GMT after dropping 1.4 percent in the last session. Corn gave up 0.2 percent to $3.62-3/4 a bushel and soybeans lost 0.1 percent to $9.99 a bushel. "The wheat market collapsed last night and today it remains in a bearish tone," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "The weather for U.S. winter crop is expected to improve, (and) there is more downside for wheat prices." Forecaster Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients that a wetter trend was expected across three-fourths of the U.S. Plains in the next two weeks, which will benefit the wheat crop that just emerged from dormancy there. Meanwhile, concerns about a massive soybean harvest in Brazil eating into overseas demand for U.S. exports in the coming weeks is providing headwinds to the soybean market. Brazil's Abiove association pegged the country's soybean crop now being harvested at 107.3 million tonnes, up from its February forecast of 104.6 million tonnes. Brazil's soy exports were seen at 59.8 million tonnes, 1.1 million tonnes larger than Abiove's previous outlook. Paraguay's 2016/17 soybean crop is estimated at more than 10 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Juan Carlos Baruja told reporters on Monday, setting expectations for what would be a record harvest for the world's No. 4 soybean exporter. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said. They were even in soybeans and sellers of soymeal. Grains prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.75 -1.50 -0.35% -1.72% 449.03 48 CBOT corn 362.75 -0.75 -0.21% -1.29% 373.03 44 CBOT soy 999.00 -0.50 -0.05% -0.10% 1031.80 35 CBOT rice 9.87 $0.02 +0.15% -0.45% $9.71 73 WTI crude 48.40 $0.18 +0.37% -0.78% $51.83 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.002 +0.21% +0.22% USD/AUD 0.7713 -0.002 -0.21% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)