* Wheat falls, holds near lowest since early Feb * Soybeans struggle with record Brazilian crop, corn eases (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 22 Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near the previous session's six-week low as forecasts for rain improved the prospects for the U.S. winter crop. Soybeans edged lower after closing marginally higher with the market remaining under pressure from all-time high Brazilian harvest. "Global wheat stocks are huge and yields are looking big," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "Even though U.S. plantings are down this year, yields are expected to be good. Black sea has a lot of wheat and Europe's production outlook is good." The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.4 percent to $4.25 a bushel by 0255 GMT, having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $4.23 a bushel - weakest since Feb. 7. Soybeans gave up 0.1 percent to $10.00-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Tuesday, and corn lost 0.1 percent to $3.61 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session. Wheat is under pressure as forecasts for the northern U.S. Plains promise more soil moisture ahead of planting season. Rains are also expected further south, which will benefit the winter crops there that have emerged from dormancy. Crop analysts also continued to raise estimates of Brazil's ongoing soybean harvest to new records. Brazil's newest soybean frontier, the Matopiba region stretching across four northern states, is contributing to a record crop this year as rains spur a recovery in agricultural yields after several drought-hit seasons. But even as Brazilian soybean production hits historically high levels, processors in China are making losses, an indication there could be a demand slowdown from the world's biggest importer of the beans. Crush margin for imported soybeans in Shandong province JCI-SBMG-SHDNI slid to negative 121 yuan after remaining in positive territory between September and February. A record harvest was also expected in Paraguay, the world's fourth-biggest soybean exporter. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday. They were net buyer of soybeans and soyoil, and net sellers of soymeal. Grains prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 425.00 -1.50 -0.35% -1.22% 448.24 43 CBOT corn 361.00 -0.25 -0.07% -0.69% 372.52 43 CBOT soy 1000.25 -1.25 -0.12% +0.08% 1030.10 39 CBOT rice 9.75 -$0.02 -0.26% -1.12% $9.71 60 WTI crude 48.08 -$0.16 -0.33% -0.29% $51.66 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.079 -$0.002 -0.15% +0.51% USD/AUD 0.7655 -0.003 -0.43% -0.96% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)