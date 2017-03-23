SYDNEY, March 23 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Thursday as forecasts for ample global supplies kept the oilseed near a three-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade slipped 0.1 percent to $9.99 a bushel, having closed down 0.18 percent in the previous session. * Soybeans hit a near three-month low of $9.92 a bushel on March 14. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.58-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday, when prices hit a low of $3.58-1/4 a bushel, their lowest since Feb. 1. * The most active wheat futures were unchanged at $4.22-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a low of $4.22-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since Feb. 7. * Wheat under pressure amid forecasts for more favourable weather for U.S. farmers. * Brokerage INTL FCStone forecast that U.S. farmers would plant a record 87.3 million acres of soybeans this spring, up from 83.4 million acres a year ago. INTL FCStone forecast corn acreage at 91.6 million acres. * Soybeans also weighed down by negative crush margins in China, which is an indicator that there could be a slowdown in purchases from the world's biggest importer of the beans. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nudged up from four-month lows against the yen early on Thursday, although U.S. President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill could weigh on any recovery in the greenback. * Oil prices on Thursday recovered from losses chalked up the session before, but the market remains under pressure as bloated U.S. crude inventories and rising output dampen OPEC-led efforts to curb global production. * Wall Street ended mixed after a choppy session on Wednesday as investors focused on President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill and snapped up stocks after a steep drop the day before. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr 0745 France Business climate Mar 0930 Britain Retail sales Feb 1200 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives opening remarks at event 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. New home sales Feb 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 422.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.00% 447.29 39 CBOT corn 358.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.69% 371.83 37 CBOT soy 999.00 -0.75 -0.08% -0.25% 1027.73 37 CBOT rice 9.79 $0.01 +0.05% +0.15% $9.71 63 WTI crude 48.39 $0.35 +0.73% +2.22% $51.52 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.079 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.7653 -0.002 -0.30% -0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)