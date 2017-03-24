* Soybeans weighed down by ample global supplies * Corn set for weekly loss of 3 pct * Wheat poised for biggest weekly fall in three months By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 24 U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent on Friday to hit a four-month low as ample global stocks continued to weigh on the oilseed, which was poised to finish the week in negative territory for a third consecutive week. Corn edged lower, with the grain poised to finish the week down 3 percent, while wheat was on course to post its biggest one-week fall since 2016. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.5 percent to $9.86 a bushel, the lowest since Nov. 18. Soybeans closed down 0.9 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the third straight weekly loss. Analysts said soybeans remain under pressure from ample global supplies, despite the recent strong demand for U.S. supplies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said soybean sales topped trade forecasts at 738,200 tonnes for 2016/17 shipment. "Investors are thinking: how much longer can that last? Big South American crops are now arriving on to the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Ample global supply expectations were further stoked as Argentina's 2016/17 soy crop was estimated at 56.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, up from the previous outlook of 54.8 million tonnes. Global stocks are expected to be boosted further as the USDA is scheduled to release its annual prospective plantings report late next week. It is expected to show record-high soybean acreage. The most active corn futures dropped 0.1 percent to $3.56-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.56 percent in the previous session. Corn is down nearly 3 percent for the week, after posting gains of nearly 1 percent a week earlier. The falls come despite the USDA pegging corn exports in the last week above trade expectations. The most active wheat futures climbed 0.12 percent to $4.21-1/2 a bushel. In the previous session, they ended down 0.3 percent, when prices hit $4.20 a bushel, their lowest since Feb. 7. Wheat is down nearly 3.5 percent for the week, set for their biggest weekly fall since Dec. 23. Grains prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 421.50 0.50 +0.12% -0.18% 446.00 37 CBOT corn 356.50 -0.25 -0.07% -0.63% 371.13 34 CBOT soy 986.50 -4.50 -0.45% -1.33% 1024.96 26 CBOT rice 9.83 -$0.02 -0.20% +0.51% $9.71 65 WTI crude 47.80 $0.10 +0.21% -0.50% $51.33 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.7614 -0.001 -0.16% -0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)