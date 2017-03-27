* Ample global supplies pressure soybeans * Corn rebounds from two-month low * Wheat falls nearly 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Monday, hovering close to a five-month low amid ample global supplies of the oilseed and strong South American production. Corn edged higher, rebounding from a two-month low touched in the previous session, while wheat fell nearly 0.5 percent. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Friday when prices hit $9.72-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since October last year. "Brazil's large soybean harvest is now almost 70 percent complete, Argentina's forecasters just raised their estimate of the 2016 crop significantly higher and the U.S. is gearing up for its farmers to plant yet another record setting soybean crop in 2017," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange last week raised its outlook for Argentina's 2016/17 soy crop to 56.5 million tonnes from 54.8 million previously, the latest in a series of upgrades for harvests in South America. Large South American production is expected to be supplemented by U.S. production, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to confirm at the end of the week. U.S. farmers are expected to plant 88.2 million acres of soybeans, a Reuters poll showed. The most active corn futures rose 0.2 percent to $3.57 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.55-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since Jan. 13. The most active wheat futures fell 0.4 percent to $4.23 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Friday, with analysts pointing favourable weather forecasts. The outlook for U.S. wheat production has improved after forecasts for rain this week in the six to 10 days. Grains prices at 0233 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 423.00 -1.75 -0.41% +0.48% 444.73 42 CBOT corn 357.00 0.75 +0.21% +0.07% 370.33 38 CBOT soy 974.50 -1.25 -0.13% -1.66% 1021.42 21 CBOT rice 9.73 -$0.05 -0.56% -1.27% $9.71 54 WTI crude 47.85 -$0.12 -0.25% +0.31% $51.13 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.085 $0.005 +0.44% +0.60% USD/AUD 0.7624 0.000 +0.03% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)