SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Wednesday as expectations for increased plantings in North America, along with already ample global supplies, kept the oilseed tethered near a five-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.70-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * Soybeans hit a low of $9.68-1/4 on Monday, the lowest since October, 2016. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.57-3/4, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.24-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Tuesday. * Soybeans were weighed down by ample global supplies, further stoked by U.S. plantings for next season, analysts expect. * Analysts expect a 5.7 percent jump in U.S. soybean sowings from a year ago, but have forecast a reduction in corn planting of 3.2 percent and an 8 percent cut in wheat sowings. * Wheat was pressured by forecasts for rains in the Plains over most of the last week. The showers should bolster yield prospects for the developing winter wheat crop. * The outlook for rains across the Plains, the southern Midwest and the Mississippi River Delta over the next week also supported corn futures by threatening to delay seeding in those areas. * However, planting is still a few weeks away in core Corn Belt states like Iowa and Illinois. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose on Tuesday, bouncing from 4-month lows, as a top Federal Reserve official reinforced expectations of more U.S. rate hikes to come while political uncertainties surrounding Britain's exit from the EU pressured European currencies. * Oil prices rose as much as 2 percent on Tuesday after a severe disruption to Libyan oil supplies and as officials suggested OPEC and other producing countries could extend an output-cuts deal to the end of the year. * U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging as data showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year high. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices Feb 0645 France Consumer confidence Mar 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Feb Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 424.75 0.25 +0.06% +0.95% 441.87 46 CBOT corn 357.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.56% 368.73 41 CBOT soy 970.75 -1.25 -0.13% -0.08% 1015.37 20 CBOT rice 9.79 $0.04 +0.36% -0.15% $9.71 58 WTI crude 48.55 $0.18 +0.37% +1.72% $50.82 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.082 $0.001 +0.05% -0.43% USD/AUD 0.7649 0.002 +0.21% +0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)