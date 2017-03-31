SYDNEY, March 31 U.S. soybeans climbed on Friday, after hitting their lowest in more than five months earlier in the session, as expectations of ample global supplies pushed the oilseed towards a three-month loss of more nearly 4 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.16 percent to $9.66 a bushel on Friday. Earlier in the session, they hit $9.60-3/4 a bushel, their lowest since Oct. 14, 2016. * Soybeans slid nearly 4 percent for the quarter, losing much of the gains from the fourth quarter of 2016. * The most active corn futures climbed nearly 2 percent for the quarter, on track to post their second straight quarterly gain. * The most active wheat futures up more than 3.5 percent for the quarter, the biggest three-month gain since June 2015. * Market readying for USDA annual prospective plantings and quarterly grain stocks reports later in the day - data releases that typically result in increased volume and volatility. * USDA data released on Thursday showed weekly U.S. corn export sales of 716,000 tonnes for shipment during the current marketing season, below estimates for 900,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. Weekly sales of soybeans and wheat were above estimates. * USDA planting and stocks reports could increase supply pressure by showing a jump in the U.S. soybean planted area and a rise in soybean, corn and wheat inventories. * Soybeans were pulled down over concerns that demand from China may fall after crush margins for imported soybeans in China's Shandong province JCI-SBMG-SHDNI slid to a negative 166 yuan, the lowest since August. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up in Asian trading on Friday, poised for weekly gains after solid U.S. economic data contrasted with figures showing euro zone inflation cooling. * Oil prices eased on Friday as traders took profits following three days of straight gains on the expectation that an OPEC-led crude supply cut that was initially supposed to only last for the first half of the year would be extended. * Wall Street gained on Thursday, led by financial shares, after data showed U.S. economic growth was stronger than previously reported last quarter, helped by robust consumer spending, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq set a record closing high. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Mar 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Mar 0600 Germany Retail sales Feb 0645 France Consumer spending Feb 0645 France Producer prices Feb 0800 Germany Unemployment rate Mar 0830 Britain GDP Q4 0900 Euro zone Inflation flash Mar 1230 U.S. Personal income Feb 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Mar Grains prices at 0133 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 423.00 2.00 +0.48% -0.59% 438.91 47 CBOT corn 358.50 1.00 +0.28% +0.00% 367.13 46 CBOT soy 965.75 2.75 +0.29% -0.34% 1008.70 24 CBOT rice 9.81 -$0.04 -0.36% -0.56% $9.73 55 WTI crude 50.25 -$0.10 -0.20% +1.49% $50.66 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.001 +0.07% -0.78% USD/AUD 0.7653 0.001 +0.17% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)