* Soybeans down more than 7 pct in 4 weeks of losses * Expectations of higher U.S. planting, record LatAm crops weigh * Wheat also falling for 4th week on abundant supplies (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 31 Soybeans were poised on Friday for a fourth week of decline, with prices hitting their lowest in five months as expectations of ample world supplies this year dragged on the market. Wheat hovered around its lowest since early February, pressured by favourable weather across the U.S. Plains. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract has lost more than 7 percent in four consecutive weeks of decline. Earlier in the session, the market hit its lowest since Oct. 14, 2016 at $9.60-3/4 a bushel. On a quarterly basis, soybeans have dropped 4 percent, losing much of the gains made in the last quarter of 2016. Wheat has also given up almost 7 percent in the last four weeks, although prices are up 3.4 percent for the quarter, the biggest three-month gain since June 2015. The market is getting ready for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual prospective plantings and quarterly grain stocks reports later in the day - data releases that typically result in increased volume and volatility. The reports could increase supply pressure by showing a jump in the U.S. soybean planted area and a rise in soybean, corn and wheat inventories. The USDA data released on Thursday showed weekly U.S. corn export sales of 716,000 tonnes for shipment during the current marketing season, below estimates for 900,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. Weekly sales of soybeans and wheat were above estimates. "The U.S. reported a better-than-expected week of soybean export sales. The price falls have clearly made the U.S. a more attractive origin," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Nevertheless, competition from Brazil is expected to intensify over the next few months." Brazil's 2016-17 soybean crop forecast was raised to a record 113.3 million tonnes on Thursday compared to 111 million tonnes seen earlier in March, after independent consultancy Agroconsult finished a crop tour through main producing areas. There was also concern about Chinese demand for soybeans as processing margins for imported soybeans in Shandong province JCI-SBMG-SHDNI hover around the lowest since August. Grains prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 422.00 1.00 +0.24% -0.59% 440.28 46 CBOT corn 357.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.00% 367.84 42 CBOT soy 963.75 0.75 +0.08% -0.85% 1011.69 18 CBOT rice 9.86 $0.01 +0.10% +1.03% $9.72 61 WTI crude 50.19 -$0.16 -0.32% +1.37% $50.65 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 -$0.009 -0.80% -1.22% USD/AUD 0.7644 -0.002 -0.30% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)