SYDNEY, April 3 U.S. corn futures rose nearly 1 percent on Monday to hit a two-week high as forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for smaller than expected plantings underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.9 percent at $3.67-1/2 a bushel at 0120 GMT, near the session high of $3.67-3/4 a bushel, the highest since March 20. Corn rose 1.9 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to $9.46-3/4 a bushel after slumping 1.8 percent on Friday when prices hit a low of 9.44-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since October 13, 2016. * The most active wheat futures rose 1.1 percent to $4.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its soybean plantings estimate by 7 percent from last year to 89.5 million acres, ahead of market expectations. * Corn plantings were reduced by 4 percent to 90 million acres, slightly below market expectations. * Corn stocks as of March 1 were a record 8.616 billion bushels, topping the 8.248 billion bushels reported in March 1987. * USDA said users burned through a record 3.770 billion bushels of corn from Dec. 1 to March 1. * Wheat stocks stood at 1.655 billion bushels, the biggest since 1988. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Mar 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Mar 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Mar 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Feb 1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Mar Grains prices at 0105 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.25 4.75 +1.11% +2.43% 438.18 59 CBOT corn 367.50 3.25 +0.89% +2.80% 367.08 67 CBOT soy 946.75 0.75 +0.08% -1.69% 1004.82 12 CBOT rice 9.92 $0.03 +0.25% +0.76% $9.74 67 WTI crude 50.60 $0.00 +0.00% +0.50% $50.58 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 $0.002 +0.23% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.7635 0.001 +0.09% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)