* Corn at highest since March 20 as USDA cuts planting forecast * Soybean prices struggle amid ample supply, higher seeding view (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 3 Chicago corn jumped to a two-week high on Monday and wheat gained for a second day, with prices underpinned by U.S. government forecasts of lower plantings of both crops. Soybean prices edged up, but the market faced headwinds from larger-than-expected inventories and the outlook for higher U.S. seeding in the upcoming season. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract had gained 0.9 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel by 0248 GMT. Earlier in the session, it climbed to its highest since March 20 at $3.67-3/4 a bushel. Wheat climbed 1.1 percent to $4.31 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Friday. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.47 a bushel, after slumping 1.8 percent on Friday in their biggest one-day loss since Jan. 30. The USDA raised its soybean plantings estimate by 7 percent from last year to 89.5 million acres, ahead of market expectations. Corn plantings were reduced by 4 percent to 90 million acres, slightly below market expectations. Wheat seedings were seen at 46.059 million acres, down from 50.154 million and the lowest on record. The average of analysts' forecasts was 46.139 million wheat acres. Still plentiful stockpiles continue to cap gains. Corn stocks as of March 1 were a record 8.616 billion bushels, topping the 8.248 billion bushels reported in March 1987. The USDA said users burned through a record 3.770 billion bushels of corn from Dec. 1 to March 1. Wheat stocks stood at 1.655 billion bushels, the biggest since 1988. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of soybeans, traders said. Trade estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged widely from 12,000 to 45,000 contracts, and in wheat from 6,000 to 10,000 contracts. Estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from 11,000 to 20,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0248 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.00 4.50 +1.06% +2.38% 438.18 59 CBOT corn 367.50 3.25 +0.89% +2.80% 367.08 67 CBOT soy 947.00 1.00 +0.11% -1.66% 1004.83 14 CBOT rice 9.97 $0.08 +0.76% +1.27% $9.74 71 WTI crude 50.57 -$0.03 -0.06% +0.44% $50.57 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.003 +0.27% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.7613 -0.001 -0.20% -0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)