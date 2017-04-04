SINGAPORE, April 4 Chicago corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, with the market taking a breather after climbing to its highest in more than three weeks with support from a U.S. government forecast of lower plantings this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn climbed to its highest since March 9 at $3.71-3/4 a bushel on Monday. * The market was supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's projection on Friday that U.S. farmers would plant 89.996 million acres of corn. The figure fell below a range of trade expectations. * The agency forecast U.S. soybean plantings at 89.482 million acres, above trade expectations. * Soybean futures are struggling as record supplies from Brazil hit the market. * Brazilian soybean exports totalled 9.7 million tonnes in March, the highest on record for the month, according to grain export association Anec, which warned of the potential stresses of a bumper crop on the country's major ports. * After the close on Monday, the USDA rated 51 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, compared with 59 percent a year earlier. * But the USDA's state reports showed week-on-week improvements in crop ratings for several key winter wheat states, including Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado. * Russian wheat export prices fell last week, hit by weaker demand from Egypt and Turkey and the rouble's strength against the dollar, an agricultural consultancy said on Monday. * Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybeans, traders said. * Trade estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged widely from 5,000 to 25,000 contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets were down in skittish early trade on Tuesday as investors held their breath ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Feb 1230 U.S. International trade Feb 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Mar 1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb Grains prices at 0129 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 426.75 -1.00 -0.23% +1.37% 438.03 48 CBOT corn 367.50 -0.25 -0.07% +2.80% 367.08 65 CBOT soy 939.25 1.00 +0.11% -2.47% 1004.57 11 CBOT rice 10.09 $0.02 +0.15% +2.44% $9.74 76 WTI crude 50.24 $0.00 +0.00% -0.71% $50.44 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 $0.002 +0.16% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.7598 -0.003 -0.39% -0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)